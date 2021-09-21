There are signs someone may be contemplating suicide, according to a local mental health expert.
“Most people who take their lives exhibit one or more warning signs, either through what they say or what they do,” said Derick Duston, director of outpatient mental health and substance abuse at Charlotte Behavioral Health Center in Punta Gorda.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month.
Duston recently spoke to The Daily Sun about how to spot signs that someone might be contemplating suicide. He also provided ways one can deal with a person they think is suicidal.
What are some of the warning signs?
A change in behavior or the presence of entirely new behaviors. This is of sharpest concern if the new or changed behavior is related to a painful event, loss or change. Most people who take their lives exhibit one or more warning signs, either through what they say or what they do.
Can you give some examples of what one might say?
Talking about killing themselves, feeling hopeless or having no purpose, having no reason to live, being a burden to others, feeling trapped, and feeling unbearable pain.
What about a person’s behavior?
Behaviors that may signal risk, especially if related to a painful event, loss or change, include: increased use of alcohol or drugs; looking for a way to end their lives, such as searching online for methods; withdrawing from activities; isolating from family and friends; sleeping too much or too little; visiting or calling people to say goodbye; giving away prized possessions; aggression — showing rage or talking about seeking revenge; fatigue; and displaying extreme mood swings.
You mentioned a person’s moods. What are those warning signs?
Depression, anxiety, loss of interest, irritability, humiliation/shame, agitation/anger, and relief/sudden improvement.
No one takes their life for a single reason. Life stresses (triggers) combined with known risk factors, such as childhood trauma, substance use, or even chronic physical pain can contribute to someone taking their life.
How can a family handle an intervention involving a minor?
Express your concern; it’s a myth that if you mention suicide, you might plant the idea. Also, really listen. Say, “Tell me more about how you’re feeling” rather than “I had a hard time as a teen, but I got over it.”
Maintain connection. You might want to safeguard a child by keeping them in a protective cocoon, but isolation can increase the risk of suicidal behaviors. Help a struggling child maintain connections with friends and loved ones. Spend extra time with your child; even watching TV or playing video games together sends a signal that you’re there.
Also, be compassionate; express your love for the child or teen. And trust your judgment. If a young person denies having suicidal thoughts, but you doubt it, trust your intuition.
Finally, prioritize safety. Remove weapons from the house and make sure the child or teen is not left along. Consult a mental health professional right away.
How do you handle an intervention dealing with an adult?
Begin a dialogue by asking questions: “Do you ever feel so bad that you think about suicide?” “Do you have a plan to kill yourself?” “Have you thought about when you would do it; what method you would use?”
Asking these questions will help you to determine if your friend or family member is in immediate danger. A suicidal person should see a doctor or mental health professional immediately. Calling 911 or going to a hospital emergency room are also good options to prevent a tragic suicide attempt or death.
Don’t worry about risking a friendship if you truly feel a life is in danger.
Are there health risk factors which could lead to suicide?
Yes, mental health conditions such as depression, substance use problems, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, personality traits of aggression, and anxiety disorder can contribute. There is no single cause for suicide; it most often occurs when stressors and health issues converge to create an experience of hopelessness and despair.
There are also historical risk factors: previous suicide attempts, a family history of suicide, and childhood abuse, neglect or trauma.
What is the progress of the proposed National Suicide Prevention Lifeline hotline that would be 988?
Vibrant Emotional Health has announced that 988 has been designated as the three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and increase accessibility of the Lifeline for individuals beginning July 16, 2022.
But 988 is not yet active across all communication access points in the U.S. If you or someone you know is in crisis now, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
How does CBHC counsel people who are considering suicide or who have attempted it?
CBHC utilizes Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to help patients identify and challenge thoughts contributing to current life stressors that may be overwhelming in the short term, to help promote positive long-term outcomes.
Each person who dies by suicide leaves behind an estimated six or more “suicide survivors” — people who have lost someone they care about deeply and are left grieving and struggling to understand. CBHC offers three free therapy sessions to anyone who is a suicide survivor.
