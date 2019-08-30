Charlotte County, Sarasota County, North Port and Punta Gorda government offices and facilities will follow these schedules Monday in observance of Labor Day:
Charlotte County government business offices, including Murdock Administration Center – closed.
North Port government offices — closed.
Punta Gorda government offices – closed.
Sarasota County government business offices — closed.
Englewood Area Fire Control District and Englewood Water District administrative office — closed.
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office – closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com or call 1-800-652-6090.
Visit Sarasota Visitor Center — closed. Visitors can visit www.visitsarasota.com for more information.
The Utilities Department (Water & Sewer) customer service will be closed. Bills can be paid online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links) or by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
Charlotte County garbage collection – curbside collection will occur as scheduled.
North Port solid waste collection — curbside collection will be delayed by one day all week. Monday routes will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday collected Wednesday; Wednesday collected Thursday; Thursday collected Friday and Friday collected Saturday.
Sarasota County trash, recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed by one day all week. Monday routes will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday collected Wednesday; Wednesday collected Thursday; Thursday collected Friday and Friday collected Saturday.
Punta Gorda trash, yard waste and recycling collection – no change.
Charlotte West County and Mid-County Transfer Stations – closed.
Sarasota County Central County Landfill, Citizen’s Convenience Center and Chemical Collection Centers — closed.
Zemel Road Landfill – open.
Charlotte County Transit – closed.
Sarasota County Area Transit — closed.
Siesta Key Breeze bus — operating from 8 a.m.- 10 p.m.
All Human Services Offices – closed.
Sarasota County/Florida Department of Health — closed.
Community Services Administration Offices – closed.
Charlotte County Library Administration and History Services Offices – closed.
Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood libraries – closed.
Sarasota County — closed.
Mid-County Regional Library – open.
Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park – open.
J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park – closed.
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool – open.
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center – open.
Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool – open.
Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center – closed.
South County Regional Park Pool – open.
South County Regional Park Recreation Center – closed.
Tringali Park Recreation Center – closed.
Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center – closed.
Sarasota County recreational centers — closed.
Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center Offices – closed.
Charlotte Sports Park county offices – closed.
Fire/EMS Headquarters will be closed – All other stations will be open.
