Charlotte County, Sarasota County, North Port and Punta Gorda government offices and facilities will follow these schedules Monday in observance of Labor Day:

Charlotte County government business offices, including Murdock Administration Center – closed.

North Port government offices — closed.

Punta Gorda government offices – closed.

Sarasota County government business offices — closed.

Englewood Area Fire Control District and Englewood Water District administrative office — closed.

Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office – closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com or call 1-800-652-6090.

Visit Sarasota Visitor Center — closed. Visitors can visit www.visitsarasota.com for more information.

The Utilities Department (Water & Sewer) customer service will be closed. Bills can be paid online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links) or by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.

Charlotte County garbage collection – curbside collection will occur as scheduled.

North Port solid waste collection — curbside collection will be delayed by one day all week. Monday routes will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday collected Wednesday; Wednesday collected Thursday; Thursday collected Friday and Friday collected Saturday.

Sarasota County trash, recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed by one day all week. Monday routes will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday collected Wednesday; Wednesday collected Thursday; Thursday collected Friday and Friday collected Saturday.

Punta Gorda trash, yard waste and recycling collection – no change.

Charlotte West County and Mid-County Transfer Stations – closed.

Sarasota County Central County Landfill, Citizen’s Convenience Center and Chemical Collection Centers — closed.

Zemel Road Landfill – open.

Charlotte County Transit – closed.

Sarasota County Area Transit — closed.

Siesta Key Breeze bus — operating from 8 a.m.- 10 p.m.

All Human Services Offices – closed.

Sarasota County/Florida Department of Health — closed.

Community Services Administration Offices – closed.

Charlotte County Library Administration and History Services Offices – closed.

Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood libraries – closed.

Sarasota County — closed.

Mid-County Regional Library – open.

Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park – open.

J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park – closed.

Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool – open.

Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center – open.

Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool – open.

Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center – closed.

South County Regional Park Pool – open.

South County Regional Park Recreation Center – closed.

Tringali Park Recreation Center – closed.

Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center – closed.

Sarasota County recreational centers — closed.

Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center Offices – closed.

Charlotte Sports Park county offices – closed.

Fire/EMS Headquarters will be closed – All other stations will be open.

