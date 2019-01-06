It’s a story of friendship involving four women playing a round of golf in honor of their late friend.
“The Ladies Foursome” opened Jan. 5 at the Langdon Playhouse for a 12-show run, according to a release from the Charlotte Players.
Over the course of 18 holes, the women discuss love, sex and children, sharing secrets and confessions along the way. It may make the audience cry, according to the release.
The production is directed by Jenny Depew, who said in the release, “there may even be a tear or two.”
Performances continue through Jan. 20 at the Langdon Playhouse, the Charlotte Players’ black box theater located inside the Community Theater Center, 1182 Market St., Port Charlotte.
Wednesday through Saturday evening shows start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students. For more information visit www.charlotteplayers.org, or call 941-255-1022.
Charlotte Retired Educators meeting
The Charlotte County Retired Educators group is slated to meet Wednesday, according to a news release.
The meeting is from 9:30-11:30 a.m., at the Woman’s Club, 20271 Tappan Zee Dr., Port Charlotte, and then lunch follows at a local restaurant. A representative of The Sun Coast Credit Union will be the speaker.
Anyone retired from any state in any education position, is invited to attend. This year only, the local dues will be free, according to the release.
For more information contact Joyce Powell, president of the group: 202-553-2665.
Charlotte Computer Club retiree honored
The Charlotte County Computer Club recently honored a longtime member with a retirement party, according to a release.
Bill Stevens formed the Computers For Education (COFE) in 1995 with two other club members.
He refurbished computers for the community, and also taught a hardware class with the idea that student members would become technicians and teach other members. He was the only tech for a while, until other members volunteered to also help.
In 2009, Stevens and his two assistants placed a notice looking for volunteers to help salvage parts from computers, which started the recycle department.
Stevens was awarded a Lifetime Membership in April of 2017, and will be missed by those who worked with him through the years, according to the release.
Peace River Butterfly Society meeting
The Peace River Butterfly Society will hold a Monarch Butterfly presentation during its meeting Jan. 16.
“Monarchs are the most popular and recognized butterfly in the US,” states a release from the Butterfly Society. “Our panel of enthusiast will discuss current population trends, raising butterflies, tagging and citizen science studies, establishing your own ‘Monarch way-station’ and more.”
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the Woman’s Club, 20271 Tappan Zee Dr., Port Charlotte. RSVP is required as seating is limited.
For more information call 941-625-0381, or email: sfscott2011@hotmail.com
— Compiled by Andrea Praegitzer. Email News of Note and .JPEG photos to Apraegitzer@sun-herald.com
