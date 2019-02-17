The Charlotte Lady Tarpons have reached uncharted waters with Matt Stephenson and his coaching staff at the helm, establishing a number of firsts in 2019.
They won their first district championship with Stephenson as coach, they reached the 20-win plateau for the first time under his direction and they have advanced to the regional semifinals.
“It’s a great experience for the girls, they’ve worked hard all season to get to the point where they are,” said Stephenson. “Districts was huge for them. Since taking over as coach, we’ve been second the past two years. It was a big focus, especially for these seniors to come out on top and be the number one team in the district.”
The Lady Tarpons district crown served as the impetus for Thursday night’s opening victory in regional play as they defeated Northeast 59-46. The Lady Tarpons will meet the Clearwater Tornadoes at Home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“They’re doing a very good job of playing and competing,” said Stephenson.
“It’s starting to come together. I still don’t think we’ve reached our peak yet. We’ll have a good test on Tuesday.”
A balanced scoring attack has helped the Lady Tarpons all year, and this past Thursday night was no different, with Bella Desjardins, Matti Moses and Lauren Jackson reaching double figures.
However, it’s often Jackson’s performance that opens up scoring opportunities for her teammates, and the senior has been a critical component in Charlotte’s success.
Jackson is her own worst critic, often getting on herself about scoring, said Stephenson. Renowned as a defensive stalwart and for her character as a teammate, Jackson brings so many tangibles and intangibles to the equation.
“Her role on the defensive side of the basketball, she’s a very important piece of the team and to our program, blocking shots, changing shots, rebounding the basketball, and she’s been doing this the entire year,” said Stephenson.
“She’s kind of opened up lanes for herself to get points and opportunities to score. Offensively, she has been huge for us in the playoffs. She’s stepped up and her offensive contributions have been huge.”
The team’s balance has been one of it’s most significant variables, with different players taking the role as the offensive leader on the court.
It’s that collective effort and team chemistry that allows Charlotte to have a different player be the focal point on their offense and it has yielded significant dividends.
“We’re just that explosive on the offensive side of the basketball,” said Stephenson.
“It makes my job as a coach much easier, when everyone steps up and does what they’re supposed to do. It just helps our team win. It’s been a collective effort from everybody on my staff, the players, the school and everyone supporting us.”
The Lady Tarpons are enjoying their good fortune moving deeper into the postseason, understanding the importance of each victory, not taking anything for granted and preparing for each upcoming opponent.
“We’re one if six teams in southwest Florida still playing in girls basketball,”said Stephenson.
“There’s still another game that we have to play Tuesday, we have to keep doing what we’re doing, fine tune the things that we’re doing, being on top of our opponents knowing what can about them so we’ll come out victorious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.