NORTH PORT — Sarasota County has 182 lots for sale in North Port, and one of them could be yours.
On Tuesday, as part of their consent agenda, the Sarasota County commissioners unanimously agreed to a resolution declaring that 206 lots in county ownership were surplus property and should be sold.
“With no minimum bid requirement, potential buyers have the chance to get a great deal, while the city of North Port and Sarasota County benefit from having these properties back on the tax rolls,” county spokesperson Drew Winchester wrote in an e-mail responding to a request for a statement.
Information about the sale, and a link to a list of the lots up for sale are available at www.scgov.net/northportlots. There is a map on the site showing all of the available lots. A link to submit a bid is available on the right side of the page under “Documents.” All bids for the lots must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 2.
Many of the lots are north of Interstate 75, while another large cluster of lots are scattered east of Ponce de Leon Boulevard.
Proceeds from the sale of the lots will be split between the city and the county, with 55% going to the city and 45%, to the county according to the terms of a 2004 agreement between the two governments. That agreement settled a dispute between the county and city that resulted in litigation about the status of the lots.
Legally known as "escheated lots," they came into the ownership of the county after the owners failed to pay the taxes on them.
Winchester noted that once the sales are completed, county commissioners will “… determine how to direct county funds toward affordable housing efforts.” That is in accordance with a policy determination made by previous county commissioners.
The 182 lots are all that remain from the original 2,282 lots in the city that were the subject of the 2004 dispute. Following the agreement, the county conducted an auction in 2007 that disposed of most of the properties.
By their resolution, commissioners also agreed to retain ownership of 23 lots for historical or archaeological purposes.
