PORT CHARLOTTE — Now in its 33rd year, the Charlotte County Fair will have a host of activities and amusements for kids of all ages, promised Kamal (Kam) Mahshie, co-founder and director of the event.
The fair begins on Friday and runs through Feb. 6.
"Squawk the Amazing Bird Show" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDiC1ba7pHM) used to be a Las Vegas act," he said. That show, which has appeared on America's Got Talent and Late Night with David Letterman, will be at the fair, along with the other entertainment attraction — the Majestik Magic Circus, he said.
There are multiple show performances each day.
"We'll have the annual livestock sale," Mahshie said. That occurs on the last day of the fair. "Kids will be competing for ribbons and belt buckles, and on the last Friday they will sell their steers, hogs, and chickens."
The livestock shows and sale are sponsored by 4-H and the Future Farmers of America, he added.
Adults will have their own competitions in the building behind Exhibition Hall, where they will showcase their paintings, crocheted items and cakes and pies, which are for sale, he added.
Unlike the recent boat show, Exhibition Hall will offer an exit at the rear to allow visitors to walk straight through to the outside and into the rear building. At the boat show, the exit was closed and visitors had to loop around to get outside.
Children (and adults) can enjoy carnival games, rides and visit more than two dozen food vendors. Other vendors will offer a variety of things such as "Native American goods, pottery and tattoos," to mention a few, Mahshie said.
Think of the fair as a place where carnival games, amusement rides, shows, food and goods vendors, children vying for prizes for their livestock and adults competing with their handiwork and baked goods all come together.
The fair will offer special rates on certain days. There will be ride promotions in which, for one set fee ranging from $15 to $30, there is unlimited access to all rides. Otherwise, each ride costs $2, but adults accompanying minors only have to pay the admission price of $7, and there is no admission price for children 5 and under.
Students pay $5, but on Feb. 6 they get free admission.
There are other pricing specials as well, such as a senior's day on Jan. 30.
The Charlotte County Fair Association, Inc. was incorporated as a nonprofit in 1989, through the Circuit County of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit to conduct and operate public fairs and expositions.
The purpose is to promote the development of the educational, agriculture, horticulture, livestock and other resources.
For complete details, go to www.thecharlottecountyfair.com/charlotte-county-fair-schedule/.
