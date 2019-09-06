PORT CHARLOTTE — There's still time to advocate for a lower tax rate at the Charlotte County commissioners' budget hearing to be held Monday.
The meeting at 5:01 p.m., is at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
The board voted unanimously in July to keep the same tax rate to cover the non-school budget of $768.3 million, which is 7.3% higher than last year. At the upcoming hearing, the board can lower, but not increase that rate.
Much of the budget increase will be covered by property value growth of 7.56% in the county, Budget Director Gordon Burger told commissioners in July. Property values have increased and many new homes and businesses have been built.
Existing homeowners can expect to see a small increase in their tax rate, calculated for a $200,000 home as going from $1,448.53 in 2019 to $1.412.74 in 2020. That's because state law holds existing homeowners' tax rates at the inflation levels, and exempt for the first $50,000. Inflation rates were set at 1.9% this year, Burger said. The rest of the tax rate increase then is covered by new homeowners, part-time residents and businesses.
The tax rate proposed for this year is 6.3007 per $1,000 of valuation.
Since the July vote, a few new items have been added to the budget, including a $2 million used helicopter for mosquito control. The Public Works department is requesting that, and says it is looking into sharing the machine and facilities with the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's budget of $83.4 million is up 8.5%.
Also added to the budget is a proposed $3.9 million increase in the cost of trash collection. Commissioners must also vote to approve that new trash rate for Waste Management.
The annual fee for residential trash collection in most of Charlotte County would go from $172 to $215.73. Boca Grande rates would go to $233.01. Don Pedro/Knight Island rates are already $338.24 and would go to $357.84.
Some decreases to the budget since July include the postponement of paving and sidewalk projects in Grove City and Rotonda West. Funding for the municipal service benefit units (MSBU) is included in the budget, but residents in those 83 areas pay an additional millage assessment for these projects. There have been separate hearings on those rates.
The other last minute addition to the budget is $980,000 for a new project to improve security at the Public Safety Complex on Airport Road next to the jail. The money would pay for a fence and gate system as well as interior security improvements.
The county has been able to keep many capital projects, including road improvements and recreation facilities, out of the main tax budget by using the 1 cent sales tax surcharge. That tax is up for a public renewal vote in 2020.
