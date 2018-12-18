This Thursday, please join us as we gather for the last Wine Walk of 2018!
Starting at 5-8 p.m., many of the downtown stores will be open to get your last minute Holiday purchases seen to! This month, seventeen participating retailers/businesses will be offering wine samples (this month there is a new mix of wines to savor) and Bella’s Bistro, FM Dons and Angela’s also have wine specials for you to enjoy!
Swing by the Chamber ahead of Thursday and pick up your Wine Walk wristband for a $10 donation or on the night, see us in front of the Chamber office at 252 W Marion Avenue or visit HipNotique boutique located at 111 W. Marion Ave to pick up your wristbands from there.
Wristbands entitle you to wine samples at ALL participating locations (a map will be provided) as well as all the specials offerings of participating restaurants. This Holiday Season, please SHOP LOCAL as you savor the Lights and Sounds of our great city.
Fishermen’s Village remains a treasure to behold, with its Festival of Lights. All of the stores and restaurants there are offering the perfect location for Holiday shopping and merriment as well.
The tickets for our 14th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival are now in so remember to check out the Festival set for February 23 rd 2019 on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, featuring Gerald Albright, the Sax Pack and Matt Marshak. Guaranteed to be a great day, with great music and great wine. Now in its 14 th year!
We have added an exciting attraction to visitors to our area, starting January 10 th 2019 through April 4 th 2019, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society.
Every Thursday, starting from the PG Chamber office located at 252 W Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, we invite you to join us in a guided walking tour of our beautiful city, stopping at historic murals along the way. Learn about the local history depicted in each mural, when it was painted and by whom. See if you can find the objects hidden in some of them!
You’ll also get an overview of the Mural Society, their process of creating thee historic murals and a sneak peak at upcoming additional projects. The tours starting at 9:30 am and will last about two hours (with rest stops).
To purchase your tickets (tour size is limited), please call us on 941 639 3720 during office hours. Tickets are only $15 per person, benefiting the Mural Society. Our trolley and boat tours next year, in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet, will operate every Wednesday and Friday afternoon starting in early January. Give us a call and we’ll be happy to discuss the various options with you for these ever-popular trips 941 639 3720.
Networking
Tonight we gather for our annual December merriment/Business After Hours, hosted by Hesslers Flooring, 261 W. Marion Ave. Punta Gorda, starting at 5:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Mr. Anthony Sands (aka Charlotte Idol 2017) and food provided by the Burg’r Bar.
Kindly RSVP before 3pm today to 941 639 3720 and don’t forget to promote your business by bringing a small gift that we distributed at the drawing at the end of the event. Then tomorrow, we cross over to the Dockside Grille at the Fourpoints Hotel for our Annual Holiday Gift Exchange “crazy” lunch. The fun starts at noon.
Limited space is available so call us ahead of time to make sure you have a reservation (941 639 3720).
Lunch is $15, payable by credit card, check or cash. Each participant is asked to bring along a gift to the approximate value of $15, wrapped but not tagged, which we then will exchange “White Elephant style”.
It’s always a barrel of fun. Who will end up with Judi Harris’ tea-set this year???
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720, or email your details to chamber@puntagordachamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagordachamber.com
