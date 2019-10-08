PORT CHARLOTTE — Neighbors of the teen who died defending his sister during a burglary are trying to keep repeat offenders behind bars.
A suspect in Khyler Edman’s death was arrested more than 20 times.
Edman, 15, was killed defending his home and his 5-year-old sister when someone broke in on Sept. 26, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan Cole, 27, has been implicated by authorities in the crime, though no charges related to Edman’s death have yet been filed.
Cole remains in custody at the Charlotte County Jail charged in connection with a separate burglary.
He has a lengthy criminal history, and in the past years, he’s been arrested by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office more than 20 times. The new law proposed by Khyler’s friends would keep criminals like him locked up once they get 10 or more charges.
But the first problem is, Cole’s past arrests are mostly misdemeanor crimes like battery, theft, and trespassing. FGCU law professor and attorney Pam Seay says similar crimes often don’t warrant a person being thrown behind bars for an extended period of time.
Seay told WINK News there are three boxes this law needs to check in order for it to advance.
• Does this bill address a specific issue?
• Is there another law out there like this?
• Lastly, is it constitutionally valid?
It's a lengthy process that Seay says isn’t easy.
“If you were drafting a law, it takes a great deal of effort to make sure that it is not a duplicate, and it’s not repetitive, so you want to make sure it’s unique,” Seay said.
“It takes time, and it takes effort, and it takes a lot of research, so I applaud this young man for his initiative, but I think it might be a little bit too soon,” Seay said.
Seay also told WINK News there’s only a certain amount of bills our representatives can propose. She said the bill would either be killed or be pushed off to the next legislative session.
Ultimately, she does not believe it will pass.
