Parenting in a digital world is best done through conversation, not coercion, according to an upcoming seminar through Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Free Charlotte County.
The seminar May 21, will expose parents to the dangers their children face online and proactive ways to stay connected and in control of their children’s social media use.
Mental health awareness, current drug trends, and addiction connected to the use of social media, will also be discussed.
“We are tasked with protecting, engaging and raising confident individuals,” states information on the event. “In today’s world, that includes protecting them online as well as in the real world.”
The event is free and starts at 6 p.m., at New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
There will be a game night for students and pizza for all.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/events /2337970703106768/ or email cbennett@ccso.org
Fundraiser car washes todayTwo car wash fundraisers are going on today outside branches of Charlotte State Bank.
One of the washes benefits the Charlotte County chapter of Special Olympics Florida and will be held outside the bank’s location at 24163 Peachland Blvd. Athletes and volunteers will be washing cars from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the far side of the parking lot.
The chapter is raising money to help send athletes to the Florida State Summer Games in Orlando on May 17-18.
Also, the Boy Scout Troop 433 of Punta Gorda will be washing cars outside the bank’s location at 2331 Tamiami Trail. The scouts will be washing cars from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the bank parking lot.
The troop is raising money for summer camp.
For both car wash events, a $5 minimum for each car wash is requested, but donations in any amount are appreciated.
RV resort gives to charitiesRiverside RV Resort in Arcadia announced it donated over $10,000 and many thousands more in goods to local charities this year.
Contributions were to a wide variety of organizations in southwest Florida. The resort also participates annually in the Suncoast Blood Drive RV Challenge.
“We understand that snowbirds make more than just an economic impact to business,” states a news release from the resort. “In particular, Riverside Snowbirds view our seasonal residence as our winter home. So we are passionate about giving back.”
Riverside RV Resort is located at 9770 County Rd 769 in Arcadia.
For more information on the charitable endeavors contact Activities Director Sandy Clark at 724-366-8288.
