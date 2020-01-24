Being healthy isn't just about having good bones.
It's also about the mind: making sure you're not too stressed, being financially stable, taking care of your body and being prepared for any situation.
Bayfront Health is hosting its 2020 Health, Safety & Women's Expo next Saturday, Feb. 1. The free event will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda, and go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More than 100 area professionals will be there representing a variety of local businesses and organizations, from fashion to financial planning to health and wellness.
The Health Expo has been going on since 2009, just by a different name: The Pantyhose-free Zone Women's Expo.
"We really wanted to expand offerings by adding a large focus on life safety by bringing together all of our community partners for one day, in one place, to help educate our friends and neighbors," said Bayfront Health spokesperson Bevin Holzschuh.
There will also be two seminars to prepare residents to stay safe and help in high-stakes situations. First is the Active Shooter Preparedness seminar presented by Charlotte County Sheriff's Training Officer Mark Bala, where he will teach about situational awareness, effective strategies and law enforcement response in active shooter and assailant situations. This will start at 11 a.m. and go until 12:15 p.m.
This presentation can be presented to businesses, church groups, community groups, hospitals and more. If anyone is interested in scheduling a presentation please contact Mark Bala at 941-575-5209.
Next is the Stop the Bleed and Hands-Only CPR training course, which will go from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
"Caring for yourself before EMS gets there can make a difference in someone's life," said Jennifer McManus, the director of EMS for Bayfront Health, recalling how bystanders performing CPR on those going into cardiac arrest can decrease recovery time to less than a week.
The Stop the Bleed part of the course will teach people to recognize life-threatening bleeding and how to stop it. Fatal bleeding can occur from everyday incidents involving fishing, boating, even trimming trees.
"You're more likely to use this technique at home than in an active shooter situation, but it's always nice to be prepared," McManus said.
These techniques not only help increase someone's chance of survival but also can prevent brain damage. "It takes three minutes without oxygen for someone to start sustaining brain damage," McManus said, "and it takes three to five minutes for EMS to get there."
"When seconds matter, a little of the correct assistance can go a long way," said Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn.
Though the hands-on CPR seminar isn't a certification course, attendees can receive certificates for the Stop the Bleed class after the presentation at individual stations. They will be asked to demonstrate the techniques.
Both the Active Shooting and the CPR and Stop the Bleed seminars will have roughly 650 seats, McManus said. Seats are first-come, first-serve.
The expo is free for all to attend.
