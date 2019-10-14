FORT MYERS — Jury selection for Lee Coel trial starts Friday.
Coel, a former Punta Gorda police officer, is accused of killing a retired librarian, Mary Knowlton, during a “shoot don’t shoot” demonstration three years ago. He faces manslaughter charges.
Last week in Lee County, the judge and attorneys discussed what evidence will be admissible in Coel’s trial.
Prosecutors want to try Coel based on “Culpable Negligence — Reckless Disregard of Human Life, Putting Another Person at Risk of Injury or Death.”
One of the key pieces of evidence the state wants to use is surveillance video from the day Coel shot and killed Mary Knowlton.
What is at issue is where Coel pointed the gun.
Following jury selection on Friday, opening statements are scheduled to begin on Oct. 22.
