OSPREY — There's a new pedicab ride available for people with mobility challenges to enjoy Legacy Trail starting in Osprey.
The inaugural ride took place Wednesday at the Bay Street trailhead.
Volunteer Holly Vincent took educator Teresa Collins and student Gracy Murby, with Easterseals ABA School in Sarasota, for the first ride.
Like the Surrey Ride Program based in Nokomis, the Pedicab Ride Program in Osprey consists of a guided tour by trained volunteers for 45 minutes to discover wildlife and fauna along the trail, and the trail's historical connections to the Barnum & Bailey Ringling Bros. Circus and military.
"It's a chance for people to connect that are mobility challenged. It connects people and it connects places," said Jon Thaxton, with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, which funded the program with a grant.
Through collaborative efforts between the Foundation, Friends of Sarasota County Parks and Friends of Osprey Junction Trailhead,, the Pedicab Ride Program was born.
The custom-made pedicab - a pedal-powered canopied bike similar to a rickshaw that holds two to three passengers - weighs 200 pounds. It has a weigh limit of 300 pounds.
Free pedicab rides will be offered to and from the Osprey Junction Trailhead Visitor Center on Thursdays only initially on a first-come first-served basis. Start times are 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.
Like the Nokomis Surrey program, online registration with Sarasota Parks and Recreation is required.
As the program gains popularity, additional days each week may be added, said Ralph Monti, chairman of The League of American Bicyclists, who developed the program. Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
