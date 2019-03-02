After an active election season, legislators are gathering in Tallahassee this week to hopefully deliver on their campaign promises.
Our local lawmakers have filed 127 bills for this upcoming legislative session, encompassing a broad group of issues from immigration, to the environment, to marijuana.
The session starts Tuesday, March 5 and will continue to May 13.
Here's a look at what they have to say before it all begins.
Water Quality
After rotting fish and dead manatees littered the sands of southwest Florida, local lawmakers have made this year’s session about cleaning up our coasts.
State Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte) and State Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) have filed identical bills to combat red tide.
“This is one of our top priorities,” Gruters said, “to address water quality concerns and environment concerns. We want to do all we can to mitigate red tide.”
The “Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative,” which is HB 1135 in the House and SB 1552 in the Senate, establishes a partnership between the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute in the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Mote Marine Laboratory.
“The state in the past has funded some university studies of red tide,” Grant said. “It wasn’t enough.”
The bill allocated a total of $3 million for five years from the General Revenue Fund to FWC for research, prevention, control and mitigation technology to address red tide.
Mote and FWC can also use some funds to work with other marine science and technology development organizations.
“(This bill will be) a consistent effort to come up with ways to mitigate red tide,” Gruters said.
While Grant and Gruters are looking at our larger waterways, Albritton is looking in your yard. “SB 1022: Onsite Treatment and Disposal Systems” deals with septic systems, and making sure they don’t significantly impact our water quality and the environment.
This bill transfers authority for “everything, including the kitchen sink,” Albritton said, from the Department of Health to the Department of Environmental Protection.
“It’s one component in a huge system,” he said.
County health departments will be required through this bill to coordinate with the Department of Environmental Protection to address public health concerns, Albritton said.
Meanwhile, State Rep. James Buchanan (R-Sarasota) has filed water quality improvement bills more specific to his district.
His bills appropriate funds the North Port Neighborhood water and wastewater expansion project, a water and wastewater expansion to the warm mineral springs park, stormwater outfall monitoring in Venice and the Sarasota county Dona Bay watershed restoration project.
"I stand strong with my delegation in Tallahassee to push for water quality measures that are meaningful and effective," Buchanan said.
Business
Legislators also wanted to get their hands on deregulating and leveling the playing field of business.
Gruters wants to make sure internet sales are subject to the same taxation and regulations as stores seen throughout town. He submitted "SB 1112: Taxation" to hopefully have a "dollar for dollar decrease on the commercial rent tax."
“You see brick and mortar retail establishments get crushed on a daily basis from out-of-state retailers," he said. "Hopefully we can provide them some relief."
Grant is looking to make it a lot more stringent for government to be able to put regulations on businesses. With "CS/HB 3: Preemption of Local Businesses," local governments will have to conduct a study in order to prove a regulation to business would benefit the public.
"Counties and local governments are taking advantage of the freedom that the state has given them in past regulations," he said. Grant simply wants proof that there is a "public need or public safety issue" if a regulation impacts business.
Immigration
State Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) is hoping to ban sanctuary cities with "SB 168 Federal Immigration Enforcement."
The whole purpose of the bill is for criminal illegal aliens to be "kept off the streets once they do their time or bond out," Gruters told the Sun.
The bill is also to enforce that local government entities cooperate with federal laws.
"It's about following the rule of law," Gruters said. "It's about making sure that we prevent future crimes by removing some of these bad elements from our society."
"If you're one of the hard-working illegal immigrants not committing crimes, you're not going to be deported."
Gruters said the bill is overwhelmingly supported by the "majority of Americans" and has bipartisan support.
"For me it's a common sense piece of legislation," he said. "I can't imagine people thinking if we have a criminal illegal immigrant, once they get out of jail they should go out on the streets."
Child Welfare
Albritton introduced “SB 1650: Child Welfare,” which sets up additional communication and accountability measures between all parties involved in a child dependency case.
“The ultimate goal is not having it languish out for years and years while parents aren’t being held accountable,” Albritton said, “or the system is failing them for not helping them have reunification with their kids.”
The barriers from keeping the parents from their kids will be articulated so that the system can help overcome those barriers, Albritton said.
The court shall return the child to the custody of his or her parents at any time it determines circumstances which caused the out-of-home placement have been remedied.
Marijuana
Albritton, who is the chair of the Senate's Agriculture committee, has filed "SB 1058: State Hemp Program" which will establish the growth, distribution and sale of hemp.
"There's a difference between hemp and marijuana," Albritton said, who is an opponent of recreational marijuana. "It's a very useful plant," he said, citing the medicinal and non-euphoric value of CBD oil that derives from hemp.
Albritton used to be against hemp in the past "because I didn't understand it," he said. But a fellow state senator educated Albritton on the realities of hemp.
He also submitted the "SB 1328: Reciprocity for the Medical Use of Marijuana," which was brought to Albritton by fellow representative Dr. Ralph Massullo. The bill allows for an out-of-state patient's medical marijuana prescription to translate over to when they vacation in Florida.
"The data is very clear in certain circumstances that the use of medical marijuana has shown to help really cure problems that folks have," Albritton said. "Who am I to put a limitation on the use of marijuana for medicine if it helps people."
Guns
“CS/SB 598: Firearms,” which was sponsored by Albritton, authorizes concealed carry permit holders to carry their firearms in a religious institution if attached to a school. However, they cannot carry their firearms during school hours or when extracurricular activities are taking place.
Concealed carry is legal in Florida religious institutions, whereas concealed carry in schools is not.
“We crafted this bill with a very narrow focus in hopes to be able to move it,” Albritton said, who is a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA).
