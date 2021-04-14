The fire that ignited in the boy’s bathroom at Lemon Bay High School on Tuesday was determined to be arson by the State Fire Marshal.
Authorities took a juvenile into custody after an investigation, according to officials.
Thick, black smoke filled several hallways at the Englewood school shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday. A staff member spotted the smoke emanating from a first floor boy’s restroom in a hallway between the school’s Building 4 and Building 5. Five classrooms are located in the hallway with the restroom.
A School Resource Officer alerted dispatch to the fire, and the Englewood Fire Department along with Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
The whole school was safely evacuated, and students returned to classes after the fire was extinguished and the smoke cleared.
The State Fire Marshal investigated and determined that it was arson.
The fire was limited to a soap dispenser, an Englewood Area Fire Control District spokesperson told The Daily Sun.
School video surveillance was reviewed, and a Lemon Bay High School student was arrested.
The minor faces charges of arson of a dwelling or structure where people are present and interfere with administration of an education institution.
The student was taken into custody, and consequences from school administration will be determined after the case is closed out in court, according to Charlotte County Public Schools spokesman Mike Riley.
Discipline at the school level could range from a verbal warning to expulsion.
