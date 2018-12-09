PORT CHARLOTTE – Martell Yale and Trevor Hedges each scored 14 points, and the Lemon Bay High School boys basketball team blew the game open with a huge third quarter as it overcame a mediocre first half to defeat Community Christian 82-54 in a non-district contest.
Lemon Bay (3-2) led by only 10 at the half, but got everything going in the third quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 31-9 and even forcing a running clock early in the fourth quarter before coasting home.
The Manta Rays lost to Venice on Friday and hosted a basketball clinic Saturday morning. Despite that, coach Sean Huber wasn’t in the mood for excuses about them being tired.
“We have to take responsibility for how we play. Making excuses is what teams that lose do. When it’s time to perform, you have to lace them up and go,” Huber said. “I challenged them to take responsibility and they responded really well in the third quarter.”
Caleb Geisendorfer was a huge factor, scoring all nine of his points in the third. However, Yale and Hedges were the rocks, keeping them ahead in the first half and facilitating the offense in the third before sitting out the fourth.
“I don’t think we were tired. We came out soft in the first half and maybe underestimated them. That’s what happens when you do that to a team like that,” Yale said. “We came out stronger, took the ball to the rim harder and played better defense in the second half.”
Community Christian (2-6), which had won its last two games, came off the blocks in good shape. Led by Sam Battle and Rodney Anicet. The Mustangs led for a good part of the first quarter and trailed 16-15 after one quarter.
However, the loss of Brandon Hill to injury (he’ll be out until January) and the early foul trouble that tends to happen to teams dressing only seven players took its toll as the Manta Rays took control after that.
“In the second quarter we weren’t blocking out and throwing the ball all over the court for no reason. We didn’t make them earn the turnovers, we just gave the ball to them,” said Community Christian coach Kurt Taylor. “In the second half, we just got demoralized.”
Battle led all scorers with 25 points, much of it in garbage time late. Anicet had 16. Gunyr Morrill was the only other Manta Ray in double figures with 11.
LEMON BAY 82, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN 54
Lemon Bay 16 23 31 12 – 82
Community Christian 15 14 9 16 – 54
Lemon Bay (82): Martell Yale 14, Trevor Hedges 14, Gunyr Morrill 11, Geisendorfer 9, Martinez 7, Fleming 7, Patel 5, Shamasian 5, Bounds 5, Harvey 3, Kreissler 2. Totals: 30(6) 16-23 82.
Community Christian (54): Sam Battle 25, Rodney Anicet 16, Bray 6, Rivera 3, Almeda 2, Orr 2. Totals: 22(2) 8-14 54.
