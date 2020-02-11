PUNTA GORDA — A classic lemonade stand can do a lot for kids.
It can teach them how to run a business, how to be fiscally responsible, make yummy lemonade, and sometimes even help animals.
That’s what one lemonade stand run by 10-year-old Lucia Paz, 9-year-old Olivia Planer and 8-year-old Gabriela Paz did Sunday, Feb. 2, just a few hours before the Super Bowl. Their Lemonade Shack was open at the corner of Madrid Boulevard and Monaco Drive in Punta Gorda.
With pitchers of lemonade, signs and a cash register, the three raised $325 for the Charlotte County Animal Welfare League.
The shelter’s operations manager Ryan Long said the money will likely go into the general medical fund.
“It’s awesome that kids that age are reaching out to help us,” Long said. “We can’t do it without the support of the community.”
“They’re obsessed with animals,” said Dr. Gina Lombardo Paz, Lucia and Gabriela’s mother. The Paz’s live on a farm with sheep, pigs, dogs, chickens and ducks, they said. “We’re all pretty huge animal lovers.”
The girls planned their lemonade stand about two weeks before, Paz said, and sold each cup for $1 each, but “some generous people” gave more than a dollar. Some others brought dog beds and other pet merchandise for the girls to donate.
“It’s nice to give back in a positive way at such a young age,” Paz said. “I’m very happy they did that on their own.”
