ENGLEWOOD — Beginning Thursday, 22 restaurants in Englewood are offering a $13 lunches and $25 three-course dinners with dessert, during the Englewood Chamber of Commerce's Let's Eat! Englewood promotion.

The restaurant week lasts through Sept. 26.

For a complete list of restaurants and many menus, visit www.LetsEatEnglewood.com.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

