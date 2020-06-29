Editor:
I see that there is a resurgence of confederate monument removals again. They are spiritual eyesores to some. I'm sure that it's difficult to erase what is in your memory or heart regarding that period of time and subsequent years of injustice. But there are other minorities which have migrated to this country and felt the sting of injustice as well. The American Indian came close to being exterminated. I wonder what monuments they would like to see removed.
I don't know how successful it will be. There are so many monuments at military parks and battle fields that will be very hard to remove. And then there are the not so visible ones that they may overlook. By that I mean the volumes of books written regarding that period of time. The books are the real lasting monuments because they go into detail about the times and hail the characters that some seem to loathe.
I suppose you can bury or burn these offensive books as it has been done in some parts of the world. It will be very difficult because they are so prolific. Otherwise the monument removals are only cosmetic.
I hope and pray that the removal of some monuments will help ease some of the memory and pain represented by them.
Armando Seda
Punta Gorda
