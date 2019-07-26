By LIZ HARDAWAY
PORT CHARLOTTE — Calling all bookworms and anyone who is itching to make a difference: The library needs you.
The staff at Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte works to provide programs and events for the community to enjoy. Most of this is funded through the efforts of the Friends at Mid-County Library, an organization dedicated to raising money to make this programming possible.
A majority of these funds come from selling donated books, magazines, CDs, audiobooks and DVDs at their store in the library’s lobby.
“All too often, the store is forced to close because we don’t have the volunteers we need (to staff it),” said the group’s vice president Merrie Street.
The store not only needs volunteers but also used books to keep the funds flowing.
“The Mid-County Regional Friends of the Library needs you,” Street said.
The Friends group provides roughly $16,000 a year to the library, according to Street.
Additional funding comes from Charlotte County’s general revenue fund and from Florida State Aid to Libraries grants, according to the library’s website.
“We owe much of our success to their generous donations and tireless dedication,” said Ashley Guerzo, a library technician for the Mid-County Regional Library.
With the group’s donations, the library has two sewing machines, a 3D printer and a soon-to-be-released engraving machine that the public can utilize.
“Our future growth hinges on the Friends’ continued sponsorship,” Guerzo continued.
To become a volunteer, donate items to the store, or become a member of the Friends group, please stop by the library bookstore, which is located in the lobby of the library, Street said.
The Mid-County Regional Library is located at 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd. To learn more about the library, call 941-613-3160.
Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
