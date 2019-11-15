Students, do you need help with your homework or a particular project?
Middle and high school students can attend open sessions of ‘School Project/Assignment Assistance’ at the Port Charlotte Library to receive help on completing projects.
The program, in its first year, will be offered again from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. this Saturday.
“As a former teacher, I know lots of kids don’t have access to computers to do those extra things,” said staff member Christine Grabowsky.
Those extra things may include accessing their teacher’s page on ClassLink, or accessing practice tests.
“We have access to glue, scissors, markers, construction paper, things they might need”, Grabowsky said.
Specific targets often include: Google Docs, science fair, book reports, history fair, term/research paper, etc. Materials including computers and other tools will be provided.
Staff asks that if a student has a specific need, for example materials needed for a project to call in advance with your request, so staff can have the materials ready the day of the event.
Registration is recommended and can be done by calling 941-764-5562. However, walk-ins will also be accepted.
Other School Project/Assignment Assistance sessions include: Dec. 7 and 14, Jan. 18, Feb. 1 and 15, and March 7.
The Port Charlotte Library is at 2280 Aaron St., in Port Charlotte.
In other education news...
Students of the month announcedFlorida SouthWestern Collegiate High School in Punta Gorda named its students of the month for October: freshmen Sophia Wang and Noah Jennings, sophomores Alicia Longo and Lowrie McGeary, junior Raphael Maunahan, and senior Yannis Rodriguez.
New chair person of the board Wendy Atkinson, formerly vice chair of the Charlotte County School Board was named chair for the upcoming year. Bob Segur, former chair will serve as vice chair.
