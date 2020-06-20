It's fun, but it can be tedious.
That's how artist Skip Dyrda explains the process of painting a 15-foot by 15-foot colorful mural on the wall of the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library on Shreve Street.
"I start with a general theme and it evolves as the painting progresses," Dyrda said. "Then I add more details and change some things around."
The Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society's 30th mural, “Pages from Our Library’s Past” is almost finished.
Dyrda started painting the mural in February. It's nearly complete and should be finished in July.
This is the fourth mural he has designed and painted in Punta Gorda. He painted the "Our First Firehouse" at the Punta Gorda Fire Department, 1410 Tamiami Trail; "Ladies Remembered" at the Bayside Eye Center, 314 N. Tamiami Trail; and "Tails from the Harbor," along the Punta Gorda Harborwalk beneath the U.S. 41 southbound bridge.
He uses a special kind of paint that is meant to last.
"The paint is specifically made for stucco material and the pigments are all basically stones and different types of rocks," Dyrda said. "It's a natural material so it won't ever fade. I use a moisture meter/temperature sensor so if the moisture is more than 30 percent I stop painting for the day."
The new mural celebrates the 112-year history of a library in Punta Gorda.
The two-page scrapbook in the center of the mural presents real newspaper articles telling the story of the library’s history dating back to 1908. All five previous library buildings have been captured along with text that draws the reader in to take a closer look. A librarian and kids of all ages sit and climb their way around the stacks and shelves of books surrounding the history. Interesting titles on the book spines encourage kids of all ages to read.
When taking a closer look, there is a small blue smurf holding a paint palette and a little red string. The string is the signature style of a Dyrda mural.
"It represents a connection between the artist and the work, and the work to the viewer," he said. "I put them in all of my murals. You have to look closely though, because they are usually small and inconspicuous upon a first glimpse. Red is the color that attracts your eye first."
President of the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society Kelly Gaylord said the organization raises the money to create each mural.
"For this mural we received sponsorship donations from seven very generous members of our community," Gaylord said. "In addition, 17 book titles included in the mural were sponsored by individuals and groups, and the community at large contributed to make this mural happen."
Bob and Colleen Kostrzeski of Punta Gorda have been watching the artist work on the mural since February.
"We walk every morning and we've been enjoying the progress," Colleen said. "We want to thank the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society for funding this wonderful project."
Dyrda has been driving from Sarasota to Punta Gorda six days a week and paints for about four to five hours, depending on the heat and rain.
"This will be here for a long time," he said. "Much longer than I'll be here."
