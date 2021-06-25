Lightning does strike more than once, and on Friday a house, apartment unit and doctor's office were struck during an afternoon storm.
Charlotte Fire & EMS was kept busy around 3 p.m. when dispatch received three calls in a row about lightning strikes.
The first call had firefighters and EMS respond to a house in Deep Creek in the 300 block of Japura Street.
Department spokesperson Todd Dunn said the house sustained minor damage, and there was no smoke or fire.
Shortly thereafter, a second call went out that lightning had struck the roof of an apartment unit in the Charleston Cay apartments off Harborview Road in Port Charlotte.
Dunn confirmed there was a hole in the roof as a result of the lightning strike.
On the scene were two vehicles, fire and EMS.
An unidentified first responder said the unit had been temporarily evacuated, but that tenants were allowed back in the building when it was confirmed there was no smoke or fire.
Several minutes later, Fire and EMS responded to the 19000 block of Cochran Boulevard in Port Charlotte, where staff at a doctor's office reported smelling an electrical burning odor.
Dunn said the unit dispatched was sending in a thermal imaging device to find the source of the smell.
Florida is known as the lightning capital of the world. June 1 was the start of the hurricane season. Afternoon storms are common at this time of year and will continue until the area enters the dry season again.
By 4 p.m. the storm was passing over Port Charlotte.
