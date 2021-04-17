ENGLEWOOD — Making food distribution a priority, Lions clubs from Englewood, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Venice, along with the first vice district governor, recently served more than 1,100 people at the Harry Chapin food distribution in Port Charlotte.
The group also helped 79 veterans at the event. The Lions volunteer the third Thursday of the month for this event.
In Englewood, Lions members worked to raise money for local groups in need of food.
With the pandemic shutting down the club's dinner fundraisers, the Englewood Lions Clubs sold raffle tickets to buy food cards to help Englewood food pantries.
"We decided to hold a raffle for grocery store gift cards," said member Roger Norrod. "The grand prize was a $500 Publix gift card, second prize was a $100 Publix gift card, and third prize was a $50 Winn-Dixie gift card."
The club is donating 100% of the net proceeds from this raffle to Helping Hand, Englewood Meals on Wheels, and St. David’s Jubilee Center.
“When they heard about the fundraising raffle, spokespersons for all three of the organizations were so thankful for Lions' continued support," said Lions President Kathy Lawless. "Lions have been instrumental in seeing that these groups benefited from Charlotte County’s Farm to Families food box program, and the Englewood Lions Club has donated money to them for many years. Lots of people helped fight hunger by buying those tickets."
