PUNTA GORDA — Live music, tasty food and rescued owls filled the center of the campus at Florida SouthWestern State College in Punta Gorda on Saturday afternoon.
The fourth annual “Lunatunes” fundraiser attracted several hundred on a sunny, breezy day. The event, named after the celebrity snow-white Eastern screech owl, is a major fundraiser for the Peace River Wildlife Center, a nonprofit wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and education center in Punta Gorda.
Luna, a small male bird that was admitted as a fledgling after he had fallen or gotten pushed out of his nest at a mere two weeks of age, will be celebrating his seventh birthday at the wildlife center in April.
“His lack of normal color made him incapable of camouflage that is a vital defense mechanism against his predators,” said Peace River Wildlife Center program director David Hayes. “He wouldn’t have been able to survive in the wild. The breed is known for having a lifespan of about three years, and he is already doubled that expectancy.”
Many assume that Luna is a female, because mythology states that Luna is one of the names of Artemis the moon goddess, but the little screech owl is actually a male.
“He was named before we did the gender testing, and since that was the given name, we just decided to call him that,” Hayes said.
Festival attendees Jack and Evelyn Harris brought their folding lawnchairs and found a good spot near the center of the stage to listen to the Southwind Bluegrass Band.
“This is the second year we’ve been coming to this festival,” Evelyn said. “It’s a fun way to support one of our favorite local organizations — and we get to see the owls.”
Attendees with their cameras in hand followed PRWC volunteer Barb Taylor who brought Cruiser, an American kestrel, the smallest falcon in North America, to the event.
“His left wing is broken, so he can’t fly,” Taylor said. “I’ve been working with him for about two years and he’s a resident at our facility.”
There were musical performances by Swinging Bridge, Justin Mason & Blue Night and Southwind Bluegrass Band.
Guests could purchase hotdogs, soft pretzels and lemonade at the event, or order something from Bold and Tasty, a Filipino cuisine food truck.
Peace River Wildlife rehabilitation and education center is tucked neatly into the mangroves overlooking Charlotte Harbor at Ponce de Leon Park in Punta Gorda Isles, Florida. The center and gift shop are open to the public for tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit prwildlife.org.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.