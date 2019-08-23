PUNTA GORDA — Each year, eight million metric tons of plastic enter the ocean, according to information from Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership.
"Whether it floats for eternity, breaks apart into microplastics, or is ingested by a fish, bird, or animal, this is a serious issue: we'll do our part to clean our water!," the non-profit organization based in Punta Gorda said in a Facebook post advertising a cleanup event today.
The pre-marine debris cleanup involves volunteers who will pickup cans, bottles, straw, wrappers and other litter before it is swept out to sea.
This will ultimately reduce micro-plastics from being ingested by marine life and even people, according to CHNEP.
There will also be a kayak team picking up garbage that’s already entered the water, WINK News reported.
Garbage collected is planned to be used to create a Leviathan Marine Debris Sculpture at the CHNEP Nature Festival, according to CHNEP.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon today. Volunteers are meeting at Punta Gorda City Hall, 326 W. Marion Ave.
"If you are unable to join us, please do make a point to pick up litter on August 24th," states the CHNEP post. "Working together, we can reduce our impact on the environment."
For more information on the event visit: facebook.com/events/348315466096007/
