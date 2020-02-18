Winners of the National Art Exhibition were announced at an awards reception Feb. 13 at the Visual Arts Center of Punta Gorda. Many of the award recipients came from Southwest Florida and surrounding areas.
2020 National Art Exhibition Winners:
Merit Award: “Red Coat” by Rebecca Witter of Englewood
Merit Award: “The Chalk Artist” by Kathy Simon-McDonald of Bradenton
Merit Award: “Harmony” by Oscar Vargas of Deerfield Beach
Merit Award: “Marabou 2” by Lee Andre of Boynton Beach
Merit Award: “One Step Forward” by Cheryl Fausel of Cape Coral
Excellence Award: “Local Catch” by Donna Nyzio of Beaufort, N.C.
Excellence Award: “L’il Fred” by Gwenneth Barth-White of Placida
Excellence Award: “Reawakening” by Elizabeth Weiss of New Orleans
Bowles Award For Portrait Excellence: “Potlatch” by Claudia Selene of Ypsilanti, Mich.
Award For Abstract Excellence: “Walls and Windows” by Daniel Remmel of North Palm Beach
Third Place: “Yin and Yang” by Sandra Kuck of Boca Raton
Second Place: “Reflections I” by Gerard Huber of Dallas
First Place: “No New Friends” by Corinne Forrester of Daytona Beach
The art ensemble is on display through March 25 at the VAC. Visit www.visualartcenter.org for more information.
