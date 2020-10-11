Instead of focusing on the negative during the COVID-19 pandemic, local author Ellen Ostroth used the extra time to write two children’s books.
The themes are about reaching out and helping children understand answers to certain problems.
“Moo to Poo” is a colorful book about farm animal babies learning to get potty trained.
“In the book, Mama Cow knows the secret of making potty lessons easy and fun,” Ostroth said. “Based on actual medical practices, ‘Moo to Poo’ is a potty-training book for toddlers, and also a funny bathroom aid for the constipated adult.”
Ostroth co-wrote the second book, “Mommy and Daddy Are Getting Divorced — Now What?” with her daughter, Nicole Delgado, who lives in Michigan.
“She went through a divorce recently and her children had many questions,” Ostroth said. “They asked if they would still be able to visit me in Florida and what would happen to the family dog. I also went through a divorce and remember that she was confused and had questions when she was young. So we compiled all those ideas together and created the book to help kids understand.”
In the book, Andy, Mandy and their dog Sandy are not sure what their parents’ divorce will mean for them. They are worried about school, missing their friends and wondering where they will live.
“Mommy and Daddy Are Getting Divorced — Now What?” looks at these issues in a cute and comforting way,” Ostroth said. “My daughter and I put together the easy-to-read book together pretty quickly.”
The books are available in paperback or for Kindle on Amazon.
Ostroth lives in Venice and recently became involved with the Venice Writer’s Group.
“It’s fun, we share and critique each other’s work, and it’s good to get feedback.”
Ostroth is a former journalist and a retired corporate lawyer.
She has also has authored a series of spiritual books for women that are available on Amazon.
Ostroth is offering free signed copies of these books to public libraries, women’s shelters, licensed daycares and preschools.
Contact her at stonewisdom555@yahoo.com for more information.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.