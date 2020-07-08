Due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Florida, several local Bank of America centers have temporarily shut down.
Locations in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, North Port, Venice and Sarasota are affected.
“We’re taking steps to support the customers and our employees during this health crisis and that includes some temporary center closures,” said BOFA spokesman Matthew Daily. “These temporary closures have occurred in areas where foot traffic is low or where our staffing is not sufficient enough for all of them in the market to stay open.”
Closed Charlotte County locations include:
- 21175 Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte
- 24051 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte
- 100 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda
Closed Sarasota County locations include:
- 14299 Tamiami Trail, North Port
- 2180 S Tamiami Trail, Venice
- 304 W Venice Ave., Venice
- 5470 Clark Road, Sarasota
- 8111 S Beneva Road, Sarasota,
- 3600 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota
- 3175 Fruitville Road, Sarasota
- 1990 Fruitville Road, Sarasota,
- 8498 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
More closures may occur in the future.
