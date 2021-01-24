Although 8-year-old Jakobe (Kobe) Washington of Punta Gorda has yet to find his life-saving bone marrow match, a day in his honor — National Kobe Day proclaimed for Feb. 13 — might change the odds stacked against him.
Besides battling T-Lymphoblastic leukemia, Kobe faces another challenge. The odds of an African-American finding a match are only 23% compared with 77% for Caucasians, 57% for Native Americans, 46% for Hispanics, and 41% for Asians.
Debiann McIntosh, a volunteer community engagement specialist for the Be The Match Registry, has been leading Kobe's campaign.
While results are still pending from two previous match events, because of the odds of finding a match for Kobe and due to the seriousness of his illness, McIntosh decided to "bring out the big guns," so to speak.
She said she's met with various volunteer groups nationwide, including college fraternities and sororities, and they decided to dedicate a national match event to bring out more people who could possibly save Kobe's life, or the life of someone else needing a bone marrow transplant, also called a stem cell transplant.
It is hoped that National Kobe Day will bring out a large number of people who would have their cheeks swabbed and be added to the National Marrow Donor Program.
Events will be held in California, Texas, New York, Louisiana, and two in Chicago, along with central Tampa, to find a donor for Kobe and others.
In Tampa, the match event will extend over two days — Feb. 12 and Feb. 13. All coming out to any of the events are encouraged to wear Kobe's favorite colors — red and blue — in solidarity with the Sallie Jones Elementary School student.
It takes about six weeks to get the results of a match event. Kobe's first drive-through cheek swab event was held Dec. 24 at Charlotte Sports Park where more than 400 added their names to the registry that day.
But the second event held Jan. 16 in Oldsmar, in the Tampa Bay area, was not so successful, said Imeria Price, Kobe's mom.
Contacted Monday, there was a hint of disappointment in her voice when she said just 30 people showed up. She attributed the low turnout to a lack of press coverage and the fact that Kobe's support network is in Charlotte County.
She and Kobe's dad, Jordan Washington, have been traveling back and forth from their home in Punta Gorda to the Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, where their son is currently undergoing a chemotherapy regimen.
In order for the bone marrow transplant to take, Kobe has to have an absence of cancer cells, explained his mom earlier in the month.
Although Kobe was home for Christmas, shortly afterward he was back in All Children's Hospital for his 60-day regimen of chemotherapy. If there are no health setbacks, his parents would take him home after about 30 days for a break, before bringing him back to finish his treatment.
Kobe's mom said he did have a recent setback, but now "he just has a cough - he's pretty good and ready to come home."
Imeria, who was about to receive her nursing degree Monday, said a group of some 50 volunteers will distribute flyers throughout the Tampa business community in hopes of getting a huge turnout in February.
And at her end, McIntosh will be rallying the troops scattered throughout the U.S. to get the word out and show up for Kobe, who loves baseball, LEGO and STEM projects.
His father Jordan Washington in an earlier interview with The Daily Sun said Kobe wants to be an aerospace engineer when he grows up.
The Be The Match Registry, a community of donors, volunteers, health care professionals and researchers, holds drive-through cheek swab events to get more people put on the registry.
Donors must be 18 or older; the ideal age range is 18 to 44, but they can be older.
Anyone wanting to get their cheek swabbed would not have to pay; costs are covered by the registry.
The process is fairly simple for those who are found to be a match and decide to become a donor. The donor would receive one shot a day for five days, in a local lab.
The shots would multiply the donor's stem cells. After the five days, the donor would give blood, also at a local facility. The donor's blood would be returned, but the stem cells would be extracted.
Since our bodies naturally make more stem cells, the donor's supply would be replenished, McIntosh explained.
If you would like to "meet" Kobe and learn more about him, here are links to his GoFundMe page: bit.ly/3pa468z and YouTube video: https://bit.ly/3r8jXq5.
