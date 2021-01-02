PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Transit driver Kathy Pearson was on her way to pick up one of her favorite riders on Dec. 10, like she’d done so many times before.
Bill lived off Bermont Road along a gravel road.
Bill would drive his tractor from his residence to a gate at the road, then sit on the tractor and wait for her.
She said they became “buddies,” noting he was a lonely man whose wife died a few years earlier. He told Pearson about his life serving in the Marine Corps and then law enforcement in Illinois, from which he retired. He also had a dog named Bandit.
Bill would sometimes ask Kathy if he could ride along with her on her route, just to enjoy conversations, because Charlotte County Transit was his only local connection to people and the outside world. She said Bill looked forward to getting picked up and chatting with her as she drove him to his destinations.
But Dec. 10, when Bill was not waiting at the gate, Kathy Pearson knew something was wrong.
“A neighbor came down and opened the gate,” she said.
The neighbor went to investigate, then returned.
“You’d better call 911,” he said.
Pearson said she ran to the house.
“(I) began banging on windows; I knew he was in there,” she said.
She could hear Bill’s dog barking inside. She called her supervisor, Mark Hein, who called 911 and drove from transit headquarters to meet Kathy at Bill’s home.
Hein said when he arrived, he began to look for a key to Bill’s home but could find none. He and Kathy waited for authorities to arrive. They called Bill’s cellphone and could hear it ringing — and the dog barking — inside.
Bill’s companion was Bandit, a 150-pound black Lab/mastiff mix. The dog’s littermate had died weeks earlier, Pearson said, and Bill was “heartbroken,” she said.
“’If anything happens to me, would you please take the dog?’” she remembered him recently asking.
Pearson and Hein painted a picture of a man who was lost without his wife. His dogs were his only companions. He had been living in a camper — apparently a temporary abode while Bill built a house for himself and his wife that never materialized after she died.
When deputies arrived, they broke down his door. Pearson waited and a deputy informed her Bill was found dead in his bed. Then they called Animal Control.
“I didn’t want to leave until Animal Control came for the dog,” Kathy said.
When the Animal Control officer arrived, she asked whether she could adopt Bandit. However, she was told the dog would be taken to the Animal Welfare League and held for five days before being put up for adoption.
Kathy thought that she wouldn’t be able to adopt Bandit, because Bill’s neighbor told her that she wanted the dog.
Several days later, Kathy had her parked transit vehicle parked in front of Walmart when a couple approached. The woman asked: “Do you know somebody named Kathy?”
It was Bill’s daughter from Chicago. Pearson learned Bill, who often spoke of his daughter, also spoke to his daughter about his driver.
“‘I just want to give you a hug,’” Pearson recalled Bill’s daughter saying to her.
Pearson asked Bill’s daughter whether the neighbor had adopted the pet. Bill’s daughter said she had been unable to contact the neighbor.
“I want the dog,” Pearson blurted out.
Bill’s daughter said she wanted her to take Bandit, but she told Kathy to hurry because the five days were up and Bandit would be put up for adoption in just four hours. Pearson took off so she could go to AWL and get in line to adopt the dog.
Then a little humor. Hein said Pearson couldn’t remember the dog’s name.
“Dammit,” she exclaimed on the phone. “I can’t remember the dog’s name. Dammit!”
Bandit raised his ears and walked over to her, thinking he had heard “Bandit.”
Soon, Pearson learned the dog’s real name.
While recently celebrating Pearson’s birthday at the transit operations office, Hein looked up and pointed, saying the meeting between the women was more than a coincidence.
Pearson wondered the odds of her parked at Walmart the moment Bill’s daughter, in the area to handle business after her father’s cremation, would be at the same place.
Pearson said Bill’s daughter thanked her for checking on her father. Normally, drivers wait 3 minutes for a rider.
“And then leave,” Pearson said.
That day, she knew something was wrong.
Had it been any driver other than Bill’s buddy Kathy, his body might not have been found for another week, Hein said. Authorities believe he had died the previous night.
Bill’s daughter and Kathy Pearson have kept in touch, forging a friendship over a tragic circumstance.
This Christmas, Bandit will be in his new home with a woman who loves him and also mourns the loss of a man named Bill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.