Buenas noticias, votantes de habla hispana: (Good news, Spanish-speaking voters:)
Area county Supervisors of Elections offer ballots and voting materials in Spanish, and have done so even before a legal battle started before the 2018 elections.
A lawsuit sought to have Florida counties provide voting Spanish-language materials, translations of elections websites and access to hotlines in Spanish for voter assistance.
There were 32 counties, including Charlotte and Sarasota, named in a case that centered on allegations elections officials didn't comply with part of the federal Voting Rights Act related to Spanish speakers educated in Puerto Rico.
A federal judge on Monday approved a settlement in which the counties agreed to take steps to provide ballots and other materials in Spanish. However, Charlotte County did not participate in the settlement.
Paul Stamoulis, supervisor of Elections for Charlotte County, explained why.
"It does not require a court order for Charlotte County to provide translation services to our Hispanic voters who are not proficient in English," he said.
He said the county has been offering ballots in Spanish and other voting materials "for the 12 years I have been here."
"We will continue to do so without the necessity of court supervision," he added.
He provided the following requests for Spanish language ballots for the 2020 General Election, adding, "We kept track."
- For vote by mail: 11 out of 56,977 ballots cast
- Early voting, 8 out of 44,290 ballots cast
- Election Day, 14 out of 15,663 ballots cast
In all, there was a total of 33 Spanish ballots out of 116,930 ballots cast in Charlotte County.
Sarasota County was one of those counties agreeing to the settlement which was approved by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker. But the settlement for Sarasota County wasn't necessary, said a spokesperson for the county's Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner.
"We do provide ballots (and materials) in Spanish and on the website," she said, explaining while federal law did not require the county to offer ballots and other voting materials in Spanish, when the county learned of the impending lawsuit "it went ahead and did it (provide voting materials in Spanish)."
DeSoto and Lee counties were not named in the lawsuit.
