COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are soaring in this latest surge, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Johns Hopkins.
All three counties are shown on data maps as being in the "hot zone" for new transmissions.
Meanwhile, hospitals are seeing an influx of new coronavirus patients.
According to CDC data, hospital admissions from the virus were up 25% or more in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, while falling in DeSoto County, as much as 25%.
Unlike previous data provided by the CDC, which suspended its reporting when COVID cases were on a steady decline, current data is less detailed, but it shows an alarming surge of both new cases and hospitalizations, plus a high transmission rate.
For the seven-day period ending Wednesday, the CDC reported new admissions of confirmed COVID cases in Charlotte County were in the range of 51 to 150; Sarasota County, 151 to 1,000; and DeSoto County, between one to 10.
The New York Times showed Charlotte County was seeing an average of 80 cases per day; Sarasota was seeing 202 new cases; and DeSoto County averaged 16 new cases per day last week.
The seven-day rolling average as of Aug. 5, showed Charlotte County had 45.05 cases per 100,000 population; Sarasota's was 49.12 cases per 100,000; and DeSoto County stood at 43.96.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 census rose for the seventh consecutive day on Friday and is now 30% higher than its pre-vaccine peak.
The hospital reported 170 infected patients Friday, an increase of 10 over the previous day.
Its COVID-19 census exceeded the previous high of 130 patients every day this week.
It has nearly four times as many COVID-19 patients now as it did on July 21 — 43 — and has seen its seven-day testing positivity rate rise to 13.8%.
On July 21 there were five patients in the ICU, compared to 38 on Friday.
The hospital has also reported at least one death every day this week — and a total of eight — after weeks when only an occasional death was reported.
Because of the surge in COVID-19 patients, the hospital has adopted a no-visitation policy and on Thursday announced it was scaling back elective surgeries.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health has seen its own surge, with its COVID-19 census rising from two on July 16 to 20 on Friday. Three patients have died since its last update.
Vaccinations
Charlotte County residents receiving one dose of the vaccine totaled 64.7%; those fully vaccinated as of Aug. 5 was at 52.8%.
Sarasota County residents getting one dose was at 67.7%; 56.6% were fully vaccinated.
DeSoto County residents getting one dose of the vaccine was at 41.6%; 32.8% were fully vaccinated.
Schools are about to reopen next week, and future reports may contain COVID data reported from the counties' public school districts.
Florida
The state is leading the nation in the number of new cases.
Florida also had 199 deaths reported Friday, the most since Feb. 19, and 631 for the week, more than double the previous week.
The CDC reported there were 20,133 new cases Thursday. The death toll for the pandemic for Florida stands at 39,602.
For the last seven days, there were 126,841 new cases, with a positivity rate over the seven days ended on Aug. 4 ranging from 15% to 19.9%.
You might want to edit your headline. Per the article: "The hospital has also reported at least one death every day this week — and a total of eight — after weeks when only an occasional death was reported."
