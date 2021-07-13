Local Cubans tell horror stories as they protest

Protesters gathered for the third consecutive night on Tuesday along Cochran Boulevard to protest Cuba's communist government.
On Wednesday, one of the participants said protests would likely continue through the weekend, as long as Cuban citizens continue their uprising.
Evelyn Castillo said the nightly protests would commence around 6 p.m., with protesters gathering in the parking lot of the Ross and Burlington stores.
"We want the White House to help the Cuban people," said Castillo, who co-owns Genesis Auto Sales, in Port Charlotte.
She said there are some 300 Cuban-Americans in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.
Holding signs and waving flags, while music played from a truck in the parking lot, protesters Tuesday waved at cars; many driving by honked their horns in support.
Many among the three dozen or so said Cuba's military has been killing those marching for freedom throughout the island nation.
Yeleinys Morejon, using a bullhorn, read from a prepared speech in which she called for "Military intervention from the United States and N.A.T.O. — the North Atlantic Treaty Organization — to put a stop to the Mafia Castrista and free the Cuban people (who) have been oppressed and swallowed in terror, misery, hunger, and coercion."
She said Cuban president Diaz Canel "declared war on the Cuban people" in what she described as "genocide."
Their stories
Some protesters shared stories of torture, imprisonment and forced labor.
Angel Ruben Perez said he came here six years ago and was opposed to communist activities in Cuba, where he was a teacher.
Now a business owner, Perez told of protesting the arrest of 12 for wanting freedom. During his protest, he was arrested, "beaten and spent two years in jail; it took two years of my life," Perez explained through a translator.
Gustavo Beaton said he, too, was imprisoned for protesting against the Cuban government and demanding freedom.
"I spent 19 years in forced labor," he said.
Then there was Sol Garcia, who said he came to the U.S. 23 years ago after having been in jail for eight years, all because he spoke out against the government and wanted freedom for its citizens.
For another Garcia family, it was a family affair. Father Juan and mother Milagros brought their children Jason, 4, and Mayirls, 6, who displayed signs urging freedom for the Cuban people.
Ayma Berbes and Ketnel Hernandez brought their four children to the protest: Ania, 20; Ayme, 15; Keison, 5; and Andrew, 2.
Ayme was wearing a white dress with handprints and markings in red paint, which resembled blood. Similar markings were on her and her sister Ania's skin.
She said it was to symbolize the brutality of the Cuban government on its people.
Ania Hernandez said people are starving in Cuba.
"They give you a little book which tells how much food the family will get," she said. "There is no medicine, no food, nothing."
Several said the food allotments in Cuba have been decreasing.
Santy Rodriguez, who is the other co-owner of Genesis Auto Sales, echoed what others were saying: "There is no food, no medicine, no water."
For others, separation of their family was heartbreaking. Yuraini Martinez said she came to the U.S. eight years ago, having to leave her daughter and son with her mother.
Now, she was in the midst of trying to bring over her 16-year-old son, Francisco Rodriguez, but the pandemic put an end to that for now.
"I have to spend $10,000 to fly to Cuba via Russia, to bring my kid home." However, the plan has been put on hold, and she said she fears her son will be drafted into the military before she can bring him to the U.S.
Earlier that day, at Casa rojas Cuban Bakery at 4300 Kings Highway in the Ollie's mall, customer Andry Garcia spoke with passion about the plight of the people of Cuba, where the government is "killing children."
He said his mother and her whole side of the family remain in Cuba, unable to get out.
Garcia served as a translator as Osleidy Sarsasae, who worked behind the bakery's counter, said in Spanish, "We're with the Cuban people."
Mission head explains why protests have erupted
Dan Christopherson, president of the Southwest District Mission Program, a part of The United Methodist Church conference, has been going to Cuba since 2007. He's said he's been there some 50 to 60 times.
The program supports sister churches in Cuba and brings humanitarian aid and supports pastors and members of their congregation.
Christopherson said he was afraid "the volcano was going to erupt." He compared the current uprising in Cuba to "the fall of the Berlin wall."
"There is a tremendous food shortage, no medicine for quite some time, but COVID has brought everything to a head," he explained.
He said, "Cuba did very well in the beginning of the pandemic by closing borders, but now COVID has exploded and very few people have received the vaccine."
A solution, he said, would be for the U.S. to donate its unused vaccines.
He said another problem occurred when then-President Trump declared Cuba a terrorist nation, which resulted in barring relatives in the U.S. from sending money to relatives living in Cuba via Western Union.
Then there are blackouts of electricity, lasting five to eight hours a day, Christopherson said.
He further stated that 99.9% "do not have air conditioning, but they do have fans." However, without power, the fans don't work, he pointed out.
As for refrigeration, ironically the food doesn't spoil "because there is no food anyway."
With all of these issues, the advent of the internet allowed Cuban youths to see how their counterparts in the U.S. are living, Christopherson explained.
"This new generation wants freedom; they want what their brothers and sisters have in the U.S."
He said every small and large town and city have WiFi hotspots where young people congregate. Now that the Cuban government has suspended internet service, plus people are sick and dying from COVID and lack of medical care and food, the citizens have taken to the streets, he said.
Christopherson said the Cuban people are our brothers and sisters to the south.
He said he has written to various government officials "for the last three to four years, but I get no answer."
