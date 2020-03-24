ENGLEWOOD — As might be expected in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, farmers markets are suspended.
Englewood and Venice markets aren't happening, organizers announced Tuesday.
The Punta Gorda Farmers Market has also been suspended, but organizers anticipate reopening the market next month.
"Our markets will remain closed until further notice in compliance with federal, state and local guidelines," manager Lee Perron announced in an email Tuesday.
Perron manages the markets in Englewood, Venice and the new market that started this year at CoolToday Park in North Port, spring training home of the Atlanta Braves. That market was canceled earlier this month after Major League Baseball shut down spring training.
"The phone volume and e-mails regarding our markets have been massive," Perron said.
But that doesn't mean people have to deprive themselves of fresh vegetables. Patrons may still contact their favorite vendors individually and make their own arrangements.
"We are also directing customers in a responsible way to use our vendor directory on our websites to contact vendors directly," Perron said. People need to arrange their own delivery and/or pick up options that comply with current social contact guidance."
Perron encouraged vendors to use the markets' Facebook pages as a platform to sell their products.
The vendor directories can be found on www.englewoodfarmersmarket.org or www.thevenicefarmersmarket.org.
"Flexibility, patience and kindness will allow us all to work through our current global crisis," Perron said. 'Be well and be safe."
