Food Pantries:
• Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every two weeks on Thursdays. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Discipleship Driven Ministries, 4040 Tamiami Trail (at the end of the U.S. 41 Access Road at Gardner Drive), Port Charlotte, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays only. For more information, call 941-764-8458.
• Englewood East Church of Christ, 9600 Gulfstream Blvd., Englewood, 10 a.m. to noon the third Saturday of each month. Visit engchurch.org or call 941-574-4973.
• Englewood Helping Hand, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood, behind Englewood United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Financial Assistance is by appointment only. For information, 941-474-5864, www.englewoodhelpinghand.org.
• First Baptist Church, 459 Gill St., Punta Gorda, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The ministry includes free nonperishable food items and incidentals. For more information, call 941-639-3857.
• Harry Chapin Mobile Food Pantry, Sacred Heart Church parking lot, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, 10 a.m. to noon on the fourth Thursday of each month. Fresh produce and other healthy food; take a bag or box to carry food.
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, 9 a.m. to noon on Monday and Wednesday. For more information, call 941-625-5262.
• Lutheran Church of the Living Waters, 12475 Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Free dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month. For more information, call 941-625-8090.
• Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 411 E. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Free hot meals served 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Food pantry hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For more information, call 941-637-7743.
• Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 24515 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, 10 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Mondays. For more information, call 941-629-2633 or 941-764-9471.
• Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. Baked goods such as breads, cookies, cakes. Other items by appointment only. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• Salvation Army, 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., every Wednesday until further notice. For more information, call 941-629-5950, ext. 402.
• San Antonio Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul Ministry, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday and Friday to provide food and basic necessities to families in need. For more information, call 941-235-1254.
• St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul Ministry, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, 9 a.m. to noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Providing food and basic necessities for families in need of help. For more information, call 941-625-9784.
• St. David’s Jubilee Center, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, 10 a.m.-noon Monday through Thursday. The Clothing Closet is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday. For information, call 941-474-3140 or 941-681-3550 or find it on Facebook.
• St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Friday. Charlotte County residents only. For more information, call 941-627-4000.
• St. Maximilian, St. Vincent de Paul Ministry, 17783 Toledeo Blvd., Port Charlotte, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Friday. For more information, call 941-258-3398.
• The First Presbyterian Church, 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the first and third Tuesday and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month. For more information, call 941-625-5045.
• Trinity United Methodist Church, 23084 Seneca Ave. (corner of Parmely Street and Seneca Avenue, behind KFC), Charlotte Harbor, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday. The programs serve those in need and those qualified for the USDA food distribution program. For more information, call 941-625-3372.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian Church and Eben-Ezer Pentecostal, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, 24 hour/7 days a week food pantry. Fresh produce food pantry from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. every Wednesday. For more information, call 941-743-5335 or check the website at https://www.wintergardenpres.com/ebnezer-food-pantry/.
Thrift Stores
• Bargain Boutique, First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call 941-505-0794.
• Christ Community United Methodist Church, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, Thursdays, Fridays hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April, 2019. Saturdays hours continue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Free community soup and sandwich supper from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
• Edgewater Methodist Shoppe, 19190 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donations accepted and tax receipts given. For more information, call 941-625-3039.
• Englewood Family Store, 3325 S. Access Road, Englewood. Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 941-460-3638.
• God’s Precious Gifts Inc., 228 E. Ann St., Punta Gorda. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays on the fourth and fifth Saturdays. For more information, call 941-661-7332.
• Heaven Cent Boutique, Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Ave., Punta Gorda. Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call 941-639-2775.
• Jesus Loves You Ministry Inc., 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday through season. For more information or to arrange pickup of large donations, call 941-661-8117.
• Port Charlotte Seventh-day Adventist, 2036 Loveland Blvd., 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call 941-629-0398.
• Punta Gorda Family Store, 1048 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 941-637-1981.
• St. David’s Episcopal Thrift Shop, Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Call 941-474-1047 for more information.
• St. Vincent de Paul’s / St. Max Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. The shop is closed on Monday. Shop hours are Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
