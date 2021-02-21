Charlotte and Sarasota counties in January had fewer foreclosures than in past years, and the reason is due to the foreclosures and evictions moratorium enacted during the pandemic, said Bill Dryburgh, president of Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto.
Charlotte County’s 21 foreclosures in January were the third lowest since 2004, while Sarasota County’s 17 foreclosures last month were the lowest they’ve been in more than 17 years.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development extended the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures on home mortgages it insures against default, through Feb. 28. The moratorium was due to expire the end of December.
“If persons were hurting for money, they would file the paperwork,” Dryburgh said. The government, he said, made the process “pretty simple” — the person would provide their name, income information and the amount owed, to qualify for the protection, he explained.
Unlike the past, banks these days are exercising forbearance — they’re willing to work with the homeowner, allowing them to pay their mortgage at a lower payment, Dryburgh said.
He recalled the time when banks were foreclosing on properties, then selling the homes at a “ridiculous, lower price.” A home whose mortgage was $100,000, for instance, would be sold by the bank for $80,000 or $70,000, Dryburgh said. “Banks don’t want to hold properties; they’re looking at the bottom line.”
Dryburgh said he wasn’t surprised at January’s lower foreclosures numbers given the fact that many applied for protection under the moratorium.
Charlotte County
Looking at data provided by the Charlotte County Clerk’s office, for the entire year of 2020, there was a total of 178 foreclosure filings, which is the lowest amount since before 2004.
In all of 2019, Charlotte County had 362 foreclosures; 392 in 2018, and 332 in 2017. All previous years going back to 2004, had higher numbers of foreclosures.
The Great Recession saw the most foreclosure filings. In 2008, there were 374 foreclosures in January; 4,922 for the entire year. The next highest number of foreclosure filings occurred in 2009, when there were 364 foreclosures in January and 4,550 for the year.
Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Clerk’s office doesn’t give yearly totals, only monthly totals on its website.
In January this year there were 17 foreclosure filings, the lowest the county has had in January since before 2004.
Sarasota County, like Charlotte County, had the most foreclosure filings during the Great Recession. At the recession’s peak, there were 738 foreclosures in January 2009 and 666 in January 2008.
