Local gasoline prices are inching toward $3 per gallon for regular unleaded.
As reasons for the uptick, AAA on Monday cited tightening global crude oil supplies, domestic refinery problems reducing gasoline production, and consumer demand.
Last week, gasoline prices jumped another 15 cents per gallon, and Monday's average prices were the highest since June 2018, according to AAA.
On Monday, Charlotte County's average price for regular unleaded was $2.811 per gallon; Sarasota's average price was $2.853; DeSoto County came in with the highest average price in our area, at $2.867; and Lee County's average price for regular unleaded was $2.839.
Statewide, the average price for regular unleaded was $2.864 Monday; the nation's average price was just about the same as Florida's — $2.865.
The state with the highest average price for regular unleaded was California. On Monday its average price was a whopping $3.845 per gallon. Hawaii came in second for the highest average price of gasoline, at $3.552 per gallon.
The highest recorded average price for regular unleaded in the Punta Gorda metro market was $4.064 per gallon on July 7, 2008. The nation's highest price for regular unleaded was hit on July 16, 2008, when it rose to $4.079.
Meanwhile, gasoline futures are rising again, and another price hike is possible this week, said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.
Jenkins said that while he was "unaware of any significant issues beyond what's been reported about the power outages due to winter weather, unfortunately those outages led to reduced gasoline output."
He said, "The supply reduction came at a lousy time, because crude oil prices were already rising, and now we're beginning to see demand increase for spring.
"The sentiment within the fuel market is that these refineries will continue to ramp up production this week. Hopefully that will help slow down the upward trend we've been seeing." He added, "Unfortunately, the pain at the pump may get a little worse before it gets better. Time will tell."
Factors contributing to higher prices
Production at the U.S. Gulf Coast remained lower; refinery operations were down 32%, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical agency for the Department of Energy.
Gasoline supplies dropped 10% in the past two weeks due to the outages in Texas and other states from the mid-February arctic blast that caused power outages to refineries.
Although refineries are trying to ramp up production, they are still down 17%, according to AAA.
OPEC and other oil-producing countries have reduced their production during the past year to make up for the glut of product left by the pandemic. To compound matters, OPEC recently announced it would extend production cuts beyond April.
The spring traditionally sees an increase in U.S. gasoline demand. In the past two weeks demand climbed 20%, according to EIA data. However, that figure still remains 15% below pre-pandemic levels.
