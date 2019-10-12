PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution (DAR) Historic Preservation Committee members on Friday tidied the Lt. Carl A. Bailey Cemetery on Duncan Road in Punta Gorda.
Blanchard House vice president and historian Scott Shively joined them, giving historical perspective on the historic African American cemetery, saying notable U.S. veterans are buried there — while other nonveteran gravesites remain unmarked, only because local families already know where their relatives are located.
U.S. Air Force Lt. Carl Bailey was an African American jetfighter pilot and had served in the Korean War. Charlotte Bay Chapter DAR has adopted the cemetery for two years.
According to the Charlotte County website: Lt. Carl Bailey Cemetery has served this area’s African-American community as a final resting place for over 120 years. The cemetery was called the Cleveland Cemetery, established in the 1880s on land owned by New York investor W. Irving Scott. The Punta Gorda Colored Investment Company took over the cemetery’s management in 1913 and Charlotte County assumed control in 1986.
For more information on the Blanchard House Museum, visit: blanchardhouse museum.org.
