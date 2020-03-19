Local hospitals are limiting visitor policies in reaction to the increasing spread of coronavirus.
Here's what has changed:
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte & Punta Gorda
Visitation at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda are limited to one visitor per adult patient. Exceptions include both parents of a newborn in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, and late-stage and end-of-life situations.
Patients who are being screened for known risk factors and who are in isolation are not permitted to have visitors.
The hospitals are pre-screening all patients, authorized visitors and vendors before entering the building, according to spokesperson Bevin Holzschuh.
All visitation is temporarily suspended at Riverside Behavioral Center. Visitors age 16 or under cannot visit and visitors with a fever and a cough or who have difficulty breathing cannot visit.
Any additional exceptions must be approved by the hospital's administration.
To contact each hospital's administration, call the Port Charlotte hospital at 941-766-4122 or the Punta Gorda hospital at 941-639-3131.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital & Englewood Community Hospital
As of Thursday, no visitors will be allowed for inpatient units in Englewood Community and Fawcett Memorial hospitals. Exceptions can be made for end-of-life situations, labor and delivery, post-partum and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, and the behavioral health units.
These new policies apply to all HCA West Florida hospitals, which also includes Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
“With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rising in Florida and around the nation, we are further limiting access into our hospitals to help ensure that our patients, caregivers, and visitors are safe,” said Dr. Ravi Chari, the president of HCA Healthcare West Florida.
For labor, delivery, post-partum and NICU situations, only one visitor is allowed and can stay overnight. For behavioral health units and end-of-life situations, a patient's attorney of record, a state or federal representative on duty and end-of-life situation visitors are allowed. All exceptions must be approved by the hospital.
Emergency room patients will be allowed one visitor in the ER, but once admitted, the visitor must leave.
One visitor is also allowed per patient who is having an outpatient surgery or procedure requiring sedation. However, the visitor must remain in the designated waiting area. If the patient is admitted as an inpatient, the visitor must leave.
Anyone allowed to enter the hospitals will be screened and asked questions regarding if they have experienced symptoms or traveled recently. If they are considered a threat, they will not have access to the hospital unless seeking emergency medical assistance.
All visitation exception requests must be approved by the hospital's administrator on call. To contact Fawcett Memorial Hospital's administration, call 941-624-8117. To contact Englewood Community Hospital's administration, call 941-473-5010.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital
As one patient with a confirmed case of coronavirus remains in the hospital, three patients with confirmed cases have been safely discharged, according to hospital spokesperson Kim Savage.
Visitors also are not allowed to see patients in isolation, or go into Sarasota Memorial Infusion, Bayside Center for Behavioral Health, the acute patient rehabilitation unit, and the nursing and rehab center.
Areas that do allow visitors have a limit of two per room. No visitors under the age of 13 are permitted. General visiting hours for most areas of the hospital are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To contact Sarasota Memorial Hospital for more information, call 941-917-2498.
Venice Regional Hospital
Starting Friday morning, Venice Regional Hospital is temporarily suspending visitors, according to hospital spokesperson Julie Beatty. Exceptions would be granted to interpreters, those acting as health care power of attorney for patients and patients facing an end-of-life prognosis.
The hospital is encouraging patients to connect with loved ones via FaceTime, Skype and other means of video communication.
This is "intended to provide additional safeguards for our patients, and caregivers through decreased exposure to individuals who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19," Beatty said.
The policy will be revised accordingly in response to the changing nature of COVID-19's spread, Beatty said.
Visitors can ask about exceptions to this policy by calling the hospital at 941-485-7711 and asking to speak with the nursing station where a loved one is located.
