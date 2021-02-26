As the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the state last year, only 14 of Florida’s 93 county jails completed annual inspections of their facilities, according to a complaint submitted by State Rep. Omari Hardy, who represents Palm Beach County in the Legislature.
County jails in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties were among the 79 county jails that did not have an on-site inspection, according to a document from the Florida Model Jail Standards Committee, an arm of the Florida Sheriffs Association.
Instead of the previously required inspections, the standards committee chair, Sumter County Sheriff William "Bill" Farmer Jr., on July 9 allowed jail administrators to suspend inspections and essentially self-report their compliance with the standards through the end of 2020.
“I call this ‘pinky-promise oversight.’ It's trust, without verification,” said Hardy in a statement. “Shouldn't there be more inspections of jails and their medical facilities during this pandemic, not less? Shouldn't there be more independent oversight of jails, not less?”
There have been COVID-19 outbreaks at multiple jails across the state and locally.
At the Sarasota County Jail, 159 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 45 correctional employees have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.
Although the Sarasota County Jail opted to self-report its compliance with standards last year, the agency said it does plan to have an on-site inspection this year, although it’s not required. The inspection is scheduled for Oct. 1.
The DeSoto County Jail, in contrast, does not plan to have an on-site inspection this year.
“Like many sheriffs across the state, we have certified our compliance,” said Capt. James Vitali. “This has been primarily done due to concerns regarding COVID-19 and trying, in as much as possible, to limit entry into the jails.”
While the DeSoto County Jail has not maintained a list regarding infection, there have been no coronavirus cases among inmates who are in the general population, according to Vitali.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the Charlotte County Jail, did not respond to multiple inquiries regarding COVID-19 cases and jail inspections. It’s unclear if the agency plans to have an on-site inspection this year or if it will opt out again.
In December, CCSO reported that eight inmates had coronavirus.
CCSO said new inmates are quarantined together for 14 days, but inmates said they aren’t given masks when they are in cells or booked into the jail.
When a 69-year-old Port Charlotte woman was booked into the Charlotte County Jail in October, she said that she had masks in her purse but was not allowed to use them. She told The Daily Sun that she repeatedly begged for a mask but was not given one.
It is unclear if there have been more COVID-19 cases at the jail since December.
On Feb. 1, the FMJS sent a memo to sheriffs and jail administrators, saying that jails can choose to have an on-site inspection, or they may again choose to forgo it and instead submit a letter indicating compliance with inspection requirements.
"The FMJS committee thought it was in best interest of staff…. Instead of having people coming in, having no knowledge of where they've been," Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Accreditation Inspector James Aguiar, Jr. told The Daily Sun. "It's the possibility of risk factors. That's why it was suspended."
The FMJS committee is leaving the decision up to the local sheriff's offices, Aguiar said.
"It's not a matter of they don't want to do it… We don't want to jeopardize anyone," Aguiar said. "It's up to the individual sheriff's office…. Each sheriff is autonomous."
The FMJS committee did not have any meetings last year regarding COVID-19. Its October meeting was rescheduled for “sometime in March,” according to a memo from Farmer. On Wednesday, Aguiar said the meeting would likely be pushed back to June.
Hardy, a Democrat, wrote a letter to Farmer last week calling on him to convene a meeting and create coronavirus-specific standards for jails, resume inspections at all jails no later than March 31, and ask Gov. Ron DeSantis to make jail staff eligible for the vaccine.
“I ask that you use this influence to ensure that those detention facilities implement protocols adequate to limit the spread of COVID-19 among detainees and staff,” Hardy wrote. "Conditions inside jails are ripe for disease transmission.”
According to Hardy, the committee responded with the Feb. 1 memo that allows jails the option to self-report their compliance this year.
“The COVID-19 outbreaks in jails across the state is a budding human and moral catastrophe,” Hardy said in a statement. “The one entity who has the power to compel jails administrators to do better has decided that it doesn't want to do its job right now.”
The FMJS committee is an arm of the Florida Sheriffs Association that sets minimum standards for Florida jails. Three of its five representatives are appointed by the Florida Sheriffs Association. The other two are appointed by the Florida Association of Counties.
