The former Minneapolis Police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes last year was found guilty of all charges against him Tuesday. Derek Chauvin, 45, was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Most local law enforcement agencies spoke out about the verdict, which came almost a year after Floyd’s death invoked nationwide protests against police brutality.
The Punta Gorda Police Chief, Pam Davis, released this statement Wednesday morning:
“Justice was served with the guilty verdict of former police officer (Derek) Chauvin in the murder of Mr. George Floyd. As I previously stated when this tragic incident happened, this individual tarnished the law enforcement profession with his blatant disregard for human life. On behalf of the men and women of the Punta Gorda Police Department, I want to assure our community that we will continue to earn your trust. We believe in the sanctity of human life. It is at the core of our department along with our organizational values: Integrity, Respect, Fairness and Impartiality, Excellence, and Teamwork. We will continue to embrace the efforts to move policing forward alongside all members of our community.”
The North Port Police Chief, Todd Garrison, released this statement on Tuesday night:
“This evening we all witnessed the criminal justice system in action as a guilty verdict was handed down to former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the death of George Floyd. I am hoping that today’s actions restore some faith in our criminal justice system. The North Port Police Department stands committed in restoring the (community’s) trust in law enforcement and building relationships in our communities. We will not forget the oath that we all swore to and will continue to serve this great city with humility, dignity, respect and compassion.”
Kurt Hoffman, the Sarasota County Sheriff, addressed the Chauvin verdict during a press conference on Wednesday.
"I trust the jury system and I have faith in them, and they came to a conclusion that appears is going to hold Chauvin accountable for his actions," Hoffman said. "I have faith in the jury system, the jury did their jobs and they delivered the verdict and we all have to respect that."
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office did not release a statement, and did not respond to The Daily Sun on Wednesday regarding the verdict.
