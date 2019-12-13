PORT CHARLOTTE — Thomas Warner, 60, is going to have to learn to drive his car.
But this isn’t an ordinary car. It has three pedals, a lever to control the speed and with the only door on the passenger side so passing horses don’t run into it.
It’s a 1922 Ford Model T Roadster, and it has been in Warner’s family since his great grandfather bought it for roughly $260 at a Detroit dealership.
“I’ve never driven it,” Warner said, but his mother rode in the relic when she was just 6 years old.
Ninety-seven years later, the vehicle has been restored to its former glory, plus turn signals, by Port Charlotte’s Fast and Easy auto repair shop.
When Warner first brought in the rusted automobile to the shop in August 2014, the shop’s co-owner, Boris Kaplan, said “you’ve got to be kidding me.”
Both Boris Kaplan and Polina Kaplan, the shop’s owners, rewired the entire vehicle and replaced practically every inch. They have been working with the car for more than five years.
“It was a challenge,” Polina Kaplan said, holding up a stack of old catalogs they used to piece the car together.
“The more they worked with it, the more they fell in love with it,” Warner said.
Warner brought it to the Kaplans because he’d been bringing his other cars to the shop for maintenance for years.
The car can go 40 miles per hour, and also uses an oil lamp for the lights to not spook horses that once dominated the road. The three pedals are used to go forward, go backward and stop. A lever at the steering wheel can be pushed to go faster or slower. Boris Kaplan compared it more to an automatic than a stick-shift car.
“You have to think of which pedal to use,” Boris Kaplan told the Sun while taking us on a ride.
Without windows, the car does have a hand-controlled windshield wiper. It also doesn’t have a hood, so you can hear every cylinder and piston cranking to make the car move.
The over $30,000 of restorations was a birthday gift to himself, Warner said. He plans to drive it the last weekend in December.
“This is American history,” Warner said.
Warner will pick up the car after Christmas, as Fast and Easy has some minor things to touch up on the car.
Though Warner will drive the car occasionally, he mainly plans to drive the car in parades and let weddings use it for photos. To inquire about the car, email Warner at WarnerFamily@comcast.net.
