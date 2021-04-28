Frank Menard, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, is doing pushups all over town.
So far this month, he’s done about 6,000 pushups — all to raise money to prevent veteran suicides.
Working with the nonprofit Mission 22, Mernard has gotten pledges from people committing to donate a nickel for every pushup he does this month.
“The whole purpose is to generate awareness,” Mernard said. “People don't know that on average 20 veterans a day are committing suicide. We want people to know because we can stop it.”
Mission 22 operates several programs to support veterans in need including supplying food for veterans, nutritional programs and equine programs for veterans and their families.
“Twenty of my 22 years as a Marine, I was recruiting,” Mernard said. “So when I decided to retire, I said, you know what? I spent an awful lot of time getting kids to join. Maybe I can help them on the back end. Unfortunately, some of the guys that I enlisted never came back.”
Menard served 22 years in the Marine Corps and has been retired for about 25 years. He retired from active work this January, but spends his time volunteering at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda and as a member of the local Port Charlotte Marine Corps Detachment.
His pushup challenge garnered attention on social media, and Mernard has raised about $1,500 for Mission 22 since the start of April. His goal is to raise $2,200 by the end of the month.
“A lot of veterans don't want to talk about their issues. Most civilians don't even know about their issues,” Mernard said. “They see a guy at the park under a tree drunk. They don't know why.”
Teaching people “why” is part of Mernard’s mission to raise awareness for veteran sucide.
There are about 23,000 veterans living in Charlotte County, making up about 14% of the population, according to 2019 U.S. Census Bureau data. Many of them need help and would benefit from the services of Mission 22, Mernard said.
To donate to Frank Mernard's challenge (100% goes to Mission 22), visit his Facebook page. To learn more about Mission 22, visit mission22.com.
