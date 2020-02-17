Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity representatives and guests participated in a Port Charlotte home dedication ceremony on Feb. 12 for new homeowner Natalie Tucker and her daughters Tru and Taylor.

Don Gasgarth Charlotte County Ford dealership sponsored the home.

For additional information about Charlotte County Habitat, call 941-639-3162 or visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.

