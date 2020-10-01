The Punta Gorda Symphony and Habitat for Humanity Charlotte County have been selected to receive consulting to learn about making economically informed decisions for their programs.
The help will come from a grant shared by The Patterson Foundation.
"Nonprofits often have to make tough decisions regarding their operations, staffing, service delivery, financial management and more to sustain their efforts," said Punta Gorda Symphony Executive Director Craig Badinger. "The COVID-19 pandemic has forced these organizations to make even more critical choices while navigating an uncertain landscape."
In 2019 Punta Gorda Symphony Board of Directors hired new staff with nonprofit and performing arts experience, to help the organization turn a corner.
"As a team we continually look to peer success stories and industry best practices for how we can grow and evolve in this community," Badinger said. "Especially now, faced with the uncertainty of the pandemic, it's crucial we take a mission-focused approach to the myriad decisions we need to make. The Advancing Mission Thrivability consultants are coaching us to establish new leadership policies and protocols — specifically to guide and streamline all types of decision-making. Not only will this help us now, but it will have a ripple effect for years to come."
Mike Mansfield, Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Chief Executive Officer, said the organization is extremely grateful to The Patterson Foundation for being selected to participate in AMT.
"As we all embrace the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty it brings, it is comforting to know we have the support of The Patterson Foundation through the AMT opportunity," Mansfield said. "Knowing we have consultants who will help guide us through this very difficult time makes all the difference in the world.”
According to a news release, through AMT, The Patterson Foundation aspires to help nonprofits learn mission-centric, economically informed approaches to decision-making that can be used throughout the pandemic and beyond to strengthen their impact.
"Nonprofits throughout our region are shifting their strategies to meet this uniquely challenging moment in a resource-challenged world,” said Debra Jacobs, president and CEO of The Patterson Foundation in the news release. “With Advancing Mission Thrivability, The Patterson Foundation is providing the opportunity for these organizations to emerge from today’s challenges stronger by assessing their operations for alignment with both their greater purpose and bottom line."
For more information about the Punta Gorda Symphony, visit www.PGSymphony.org. For information about Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
To learn more about AMT, visit www.thepattersonfoundation.org.
