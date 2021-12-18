So far, the omni variant of COVID-19 hasn't appeared in Charlotte County, but Joe Pepe, Ph.D., Florida Department of Health administrator for Charlotte County, said he's not letting his guard down.
"We're in a ready posture," he told The Daily Sun on Saturday, adding that so far the omni variant hasn't appeared appeared in the county.
"My concern is how it is going to impact Charlotte County and we will not let down our guard."
Pepe said the Centers for Disease Control has said "omnicron will become the dominant strain."
He said reports coming out of Africa, where the omicron variant originated, showed those with the virus weren't getting really sick.
But he cautioned that many of the cases were among younger people. His concern, he said, is for older people with underlying medical problems and residents in nursing homes.
He said for now, the DOH is advising people to "celebrate safety; if they feel sick, reach out to your medical provider."
City of Punta Gorda councilman Jaha Cummings said council members are relying on Pepe for guidance on how to deal with the omicron variant.
"We're not looking at numbers, but our public health decisions will be based on hospitalizations and the severity of peoples' illness," Cummings said.
"Dr. Pepe comes to council meetings and provides us with updates; the last time he appeared before us was December 5," Cummings said.
He said any decision to take public health measures would be based on mortality rates and hospital rates.
Cummings noted that unlike when the pandemic first hit, there weren't vaccines and treatments which are available today.
Pepe said the monoclonal free clinic in Charlotte County will continue to be maintained.
Cummings compared the current pandemic to one over 100 years ago. "The 1819 flu is still here; flu vaccines contain its genetics," Cummings explained.
He predicted that COVID-19 will "never actually go away; its intent is not to kill but to spread their own."
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said the commission relies on Pepe for the county's public health: "He's the scientist."
"I am not a scientist, but I understand from medical people that a lot of (omicron) cases are not real serious; they are closer to a cold, with very few hospitalizations," Deutsch said.
He said Pepe regularly addresses the commission and will appear at Tuesday's workshop meeting on December 21.
But things could change, Deutsch admitted. "When things are intense, we get daily briefings."
For now, the Charlotte County Commission, like the Punta Gorda City Council, are relying on Pepe to provide guidelines should there be higher incidents of hospitalizations and/or deaths from COVID-19.
Pepe said the county's rate "has been ebbing and flowing; cases were down, then they started to increase after Thanksgiving."
With Christmas travel nearing, the cases will probably rise again, Pepe surmised.
What no one can predict for the moment, is how the omni variant will affect those infected with it among our population, he said.
"We are testing and using surveillance," Pepe said, explaining that the virus is studied in positive tests to determine which variant is involved.
"Each variant gives us a lot to learn; it's really too early to way what omicron will or will not do. But as long as omicron is here, so are we," said Pepe.
"Meanwhile, we will maintain our partnerships with the community just to make sure we are all on the same page."
According to the Centers for Disease Control website, there were 144 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven day period ended December 18; the case rate per 100,000 was 76.23%; positivity was at 5.3%, and 64.3% of the population was fully vaccinated.
Sarasota County reported 285 new cases for the week ended December 18, for an infection rate of 65.71 per 100,000 residents. The positivity rate was 3.88%; 95% of the population was fully vaccinated, and there were 30 new hospital admissions due to the virus.
DeSoto County has less than 10 new cases for the week, and did not report its case rate. The positivity rate was 1.51%, the percentage of residents fully vaccinated was 45.2%, and there were no new hospital admissions due to COVID-19.
Now that some are relying on home testing kits, positivity rates are not fully accurate as reported by the CDC which at one time oversaw all testing.
Also, the CDC is not releasing the number of deaths per week as it did during the height of the pandemic.
