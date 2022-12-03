Twisted Buckeye Nation President John Rowlings asks Joe Stevens, vice president of the Enforcers MC club to talk about the Shop with a Cop program in Charlotte County, recently at the Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Zaith Bonnette, 7, took a break from watching the Ohio State vs Michigan football rivalry game at the Twisted Fork to make a donation to a big man in a black vest.
The Deep Creek Elementary School student smiled at Joe “Roadside” Stevens of the Enforcers motorcycle club and put some money in the jar. He was the youngest to donate that day.
“We are collecting money for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Shop with a Cop program,” said Stevens, the vice president of the Lee County Enforcers chapter.
They’ve done it for the past three years, hoping to help about 25 students, he said.
The Enforcers will be at the Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for two more weekends before donating the money to CCSO.
During halftime, John Rowlings, president of Twisted Buckeye Nation, presented Stevens with a check to the Enforcers for the Shop with a Cop program, which serves all Charlotte County public elementary schools, including in Charlotte Harbor.
“There are 12 kids selected from each school,” CCSO spokesperson Claudette Smith said. “Each school’s counselor chooses the children who will take part based on certain criteria such as the children will benefit from a positive interaction with law enforcement, student may be homeless or family is financially struggling, or the victim of a disaster such as house fire, hurricane.”
Hurricane Ian is a “big reason” for the increase of students and the gift card amount increased from $100 to $150 this year on their loved ones and themselves, she said.
Students will shop at Walmart stores in Englewood, then Murdock, Kings Highway and Punta Gorda.
For more than 17 years, the North Port Police Department has been doing a similar program through the school guidance offices.
This year, Walmart employees plan to join in the festivities by dressing differently each night Dec. 6-8 including ugly sweaters and outlandish tracksuits. Volunteers will wrap gifts for the students at the front of the store.
Funds come from events throughout the year, along donations from businesses, groups and individuals and grants from Walmart, said Josh Taylor, NPPD spokesperson.
Taylor said Hurricane Ian created a hardship for families this year.
“The guidance counselors specifically mentioned there are many students who lost everything during the hurricane, and they truly need the help this year,” Taylor said. “Since we fund raise year-round, we are always accepting donations at the North Port Police Department and even during the event.”
