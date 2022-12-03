Zaith Bonnette, 7,

Zaith Bonnette, 7, a Deep Creek Elementary School student, smiles after donating to the Shop with a Cop program at a recent Twisted Buckeye Nation gathering at the Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte. 

PORT CHARLOTTE — Zaith Bonnette, 7, took a break from watching the Ohio State vs Michigan football rivalry game at the Twisted Fork to make a donation to a big man in a black vest.

The Deep Creek Elementary School student smiled at Joe “Roadside” Stevens of the Enforcers motorcycle club and put some money in the jar. He was the youngest to donate that day.


Joe "Roadside" Stevens

Twisted Buckeye Nation President John Rowlings asks Joe Stevens, vice president of the Enforcers MC club to talk about the Shop with a Cop program in Charlotte County, recently at the Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte.

