Assistant State Attorney Dan Feinberg, prosecutor of many high-profile murder cases in Charlotte County, has received a prestigious award from his peers.
A prosecutor for 31 years, Feinberg currently serves as senior Homicide Division prosecutor and the chief prosecutor in the Cold Case Homicide Unit for the 20th Judicial Circuit.
Feinberg recently received the Eugene Berry Award, presented annually to an assistant state attorney for outstanding prosecutorial service by the Florida Prosecuting Attorneys Association. The award is named for a Charlotte County prosecutor who was murdered nearly 40 years ago.
“Assistant State Attorney Dan Feinberg is greatly deserving of this recognition and honor because his work has had a lasting impact on Southwest Florida,” State Attorney Amira D. Fox said in the announcement.
“Dan has prosecuted numerous heinous murder cases including death penalty cases. He has also helped solve cold cases, holding defendants accountable for their crimes. His work has allowed families to find closure and made Southwest Florida a safer place to live,” she added.
Feinberg’s work has led to more than a dozen cold cases being successfully prosecuted. They include the conviction of two defendants for the murder of teenager Tara Sidarovich in 2001 in Charlotte County.
He also successfully prosecuted the couple responsible for the murder of 4-year-old Pilar Rodriguez in 1999.
In November, after more than 30 years of searching for a suspect in the stabbing murder of Deep Creek resident Sharon Gill, Feinberg successfully prosecuted suspect Roland “Rollie” Thomas Davis, Sr.
Feinberg was also part of the team that solved the Zombicon case involving the murder of a 20-year-old man in downtown Fort Myers in 2015.
“Dan does not see obstacles, but rather looks at things from all angles, to see if there is a way through the evidence, to the truth,” said Fox. “It is with his energy, intellect, and experience that he helps get justice done.”
About the award
The award is named for Assistant State Attorney Eugene Berry, who was shot and killed at his Charlotte County home after answering his door on Jan. 16, 1982. He was murdered by the wife of a man Berry prosecuted on drug charges. At the time of the murder, Berry was 46 and the head of the Charlotte County State Attorney’s office.
Feinberg said Berry’s wife Trudi was in the home and heard the shots fired at her husband. After waiting until the gunfire stopped, she came to the door and found her husband dead.
Bonnie Kelly was arrested, tried and convicted. She is serving life imprisonment until 2056.
In 2001, Feinberg was promoted to head the Charlotte County office, following in the footsteps of Berry. While in that position, he continued to prosecute major crime including murder cases.
In 2007, Feinberg joined the newly created Homicide Division, where he was assigned until the creation of the Cold Case Homicide Unit in the spring of 2019.
Beside receiving the award named after his predecessor, Feinberg has another connection to the Berry family. When he first came to work in Punta Gorda in 1993, Trudi Berry was a prosecutor in the State Attorney’s office.
After she left to go into private practice, the two kept in touch.
“When I started working in the prosecutor’s office,” Feinberg said, “everyone would tell me that Gene Berry was such a great prosecutor.”
When Kelly came up for parole in August 2017, Feinberg drove Trudi Berry to the parole hearing in Tallahassee, where he argued against Kelly’s early release.
The parole board denied her parole; the next parole hearing was scheduled for five years, which would be 2022.
Feinberg has charged 20 defendants with homicide charges in cold cases, of which 12 are pending trial and eight have resulted in convictions.
