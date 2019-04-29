Local quilter accepted into National Quilt Competition

Quilt Artist Karen Kuske of Punta Gorda has been accepted in the 2019 Throwback Thursday Quilt Competition at Quiltfest Lancaster. Produced by Mancuso Show Management, the festival will take place at the Wyndham Lancaster Resort & Convention Center from May 9-11.
Kuske’s quilt, Glass Act, will be on display at the show along with many other spectacular quilts, all competing for prizes. Winners will be selected at the show and announced on the Quiltfest Lancaster website, www.quiltfest.com, on May 9. Quilt and textile art enthusiasts will have an opportunity to view Kuske’s quilt among all the other magnificent displays of quilts at the event, May 9-11.
The theme for this years’ competition is Throwback Thursday. We all have that throwback moment, what does your work throw you back to? The competition will incorporate pieces made over the last 10 years from some of the best quilters in the U.S. They will be judged, and hang on display to be enjoyed by quilt enthusiasts and other quilt artists. President of Mancuso Show Management David Mancuso says, “Quilting is truly art. Every quilt that is displayed at Quiltfest Lancaster takes great skill and talent to make it come to life.”
Besides the competition quilts on display, the Quilt Festival will feature workshops and lectures taught by a renowned faculty, a Merchant’s Mall and a beautiful collection of special exhibits including many presented by local quilt guilds.
Mancuso Show Management has several long running shows presented annually from coast to coast.
For more information, visit www.quiltfest.com.
